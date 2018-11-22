Co-operative has helped Sithole to succeed in farming

Thabiso Sithole is adamant that farming is a specialised business and not just a job for people with limited options.

The 27-year-old from Nyamvubu obtained a degree in economics from the University of KwaZulu-Natal and he has used this knowledge to establish himself as a successful farmer in the province. He currently owns a herd of 500 strong cattle.

The youngster, who entered the agricultural sector in 2016, employs six people.

“I have a degree in economics and here I am. For me, farming is a business,” he said. Sithole added that agriculture is a highly specialised field but one that is accessible to anyone not afraid of hard work and learning.