Bottles, germs, and baby bellies: why sterilising with Milton matters

“In the first year of life, your baby’s immune system is still developing and is less equipped to fight off bacteria and viruses. Harmful germs that adults might handle easily can cause serious infections in babies, including gastroenteritis, diarrhoea, and vomiting,” says Bronwyn Ragavan, brand manager for Milton.

“Bottles, teats, and other feeding equipment can become breeding grounds for bacteria if not properly sterilised. Even a quick rinse or wash with hot water may not be enough to eliminate all germs.”

There are many reasons why bottles should not only be washed but sterilised as well, says Ragavan. These include:

Milk residue (breast milk or formula) can easily stick to the inside of the bottle, especially in hard-to-reach places such as the teat or the screw cap. If this leftover milk is not thoroughly washed out of these places, it can become a breading ground for bacteria such as e-coli and salmonella.

Warm soapy water is not enough to remove germs, and it doesn’t kill all bacteria. Sterilising with Milton is a safe solution to keeping your little one safe, especially while their immune defences are still developing.

Sterilising is not only for bottles, but also items such as dummies, teething toys, sippy cups and certain breast pump parts. Making sure your little one’s bottles and other items are germ-free can help protect them from tummy bugs that can lead to dehydration.

When sterilising your baby’s bottles and other items, Milton provides the following tips to ensure that you are giving your little one the opportunity to avoid as many germs as possible:

Always wash bottles first to remove milk residue before sterilising with Milton.

Use clean tongs or washed hands when removing items from the sterilising unit.

Sterilise all feeding items until your baby is at least 12 months old.

Don’t forget pacifiers, teething toys, and breast pump parts.

Sterilising your baby’s bottles and other items with Milton isn’t just a good habit; it’s a vital step in protecting your little one from harmful germs and avoidable illness. With so many safe and simple sterilising options available today, it’s a small task that brings big peace of mind. After all, when it comes to your baby’s health, every bit of effort counts.

This article was sponsored by Milton.