Challenging what medical aid could be — are you in?

For decades, medical aid has been weighed down by complex plan structures, rigid benefits and high monthly contributions that don’t always fit people’s needs.

Now, Fedhealth — a trusted brand since 1936 — together with Sanlam, one of SA’s most respected financial services companies, is rethinking what medical aid should be.

Soon they will launch a reimagined medical scheme that promises to change how South Africans experience medical aid. The updated scheme won’t just be a facelift, but a challenge to the way things have always been done. It’s guided by five core values: trust, simplicity, affordability, customisation and inclusivity.

Trust: the foundation of care

Medical aid is about more than paying hospital bills. It’s about having a safety net when life takes an unexpected turn. With Fedhealth’s long history and Sanlam’s financial strength, members can feel confident that their cover is built on decades of reliability. This new scheme will carry that same legacy of trust forward — giving people the peace of mind they need when it matters most.

Simplicity: clarity where it counts

Let’s be honest: most people find medical aid confusing. The reimagined scheme is determined to change that. By using clear, simple language and transparent benefit structures, members will always know where they stand. If co-payments apply, for instance, they’ll be explained upfront so there are no nasty surprises later. The goal is to empower members with knowledge, not overwhelm them with jargon.

Affordability: making healthcare attainable

For many households, private healthcare is out of reach. Fedhealth and Sanlam want to change that. Affordability here doesn’t just mean lowering costs — it means smarter design. Members will be able to choose from a wide range of options, while also having access to affordable Sanlam products like Gap Cover to fill any shortfalls.

What’s more, some options will allow members to structure their day-to-day savings according to what they can afford. And uniquely, the scheme will let members upgrade to a higher option at any time during the year if they face a life-changing event like pregnancy or a serious illness. In other words, you only pay for the cover you need right now, but you’ll have the freedom to upgrade your cover when you need it most.

Customisation: cover that adapts to you

Every household is different. That’s why this scheme is built to fit around members’ circumstances. Whether you’re starting out in your career, raising a family, or managing chronic health conditions, your medical aid should grow with you. Fedhealth and Sanlam’s vision is for members to have a medical aid that adapts to their life, not the other way around.

Inclusivity: healthcare for all

At its heart, the reimagined scheme is about opening doors. By embedding affordability and flexibility into its design, the aim is to bring more South Africans into the fold of private healthcare. Inclusivity means recognising that no two lives look the same, and creating solutions that work for everyone — not just a select few.

A new era for healthcare in SA

With rising costs, financial pressures and increasingly savvy consumers, outdated ways of doing medical aid no longer make sense. On October 15 2025 the foundations for Fedhealth and Sanlam’s revitalised medical scheme will be shared, marking the start of a scheme designed for real people with real needs.

More details will be revealed soon, and the scheme will officially open for membership on January 1 2026. But one thing is already clear: Fedhealth and Sanlam are setting out to build something better — for all South Africans.

Follow the journey at Medicalaidreboot.co.za