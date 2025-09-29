Subramany helps us understand the relationship between eye care and chronic illnesses.
Eyes are your window to the world
Regular check-ups important to prevent poor vision
Did you know that 80% of what you learn is through your eyes?
SA Orthopaedic Association (SAOA) president Nivien Subramany says our eyes are the windows to the world.
"By looking after your eyes, you are able to interact with your environment, so that we can perform simple tasks such as reading, driving, walking, working, learning and our simple day-to-day tasks, says Subramany.
"If we do not look after our eyes, these tasks become difficult to accomplish."
Isn't she right? Don't you get a scary feeling when something gets into your eyes and you can't open them or if you can, you can't see clearly?
"Sometimes an eye disease may develop gradually, so having regular vision and eye health examinations are important for early detection and treatment," she says.
"Having good eye health gives contributes to your mental health, because it ensures your safety, and gives you a level of independence. Poor vision is linked to increased risk of falls, depression and reduced quality of life.
"Poor vision also disadvantages you from performing your tasks and this can lead to poor work performance in some individuals. Other areas of concern would be neurological, as the brain and eye are in such close proximity. Also, systemic diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, thyroid disease and autoimmune disorders, can manifest in the eyes.
"Both young and old are affected. However, those above 40 who have already been diagnosed with any systemic disease are at a greater risk of developing these conditions. We should note that the young are not exempt if they have poorly controlled diets."
Subramany helps us understand the relationship between eye care and chronic illnesses.
What is diabetic retinopathy and how does it affect eyesight?
"To understand what diabetic retinopathy is, one must first define diabetes. Diabetes is a condition where your blood has too much sugar [glucose] because your body either doesn't make enough insulin or doesn't use it properly.
"If left untreated then this can damage various parts of your body, like eyes, heart, kidneys and nerves. It primarily affects the small blood vessels. These blood vessels start to leak and enter areas where you should not have fluid. Most often this is ignored, because what you cannot see is not taken seriously.
"Diabetic retinopathy can be understood as an eye condition resulting from diabetes, where high blood sugar damages the retina's blood vessels, leading to vision loss and potential blindness."
According to the Lancet Global Health study released earlier in 2025, people with type 2 diabetes are at twice the risk of developing cataracts due to high blood sugar levels.
These levels lead to chemical changes in the eye and over time, vision deteriorates, accelerating cataract formation.
If untreated, it could lead to blindness.
Dr Bayanda Mbambisa, former chairperson of the Right to Sight Trust, the non-profit initiative of the Ophthalmological Society of SA (OSSA) says cataracts remain the leading cause of blindness globally.
"[This] despite being one of the most preventable and treatable eye conditions. Cataract surgery is widely recognised as one of the most cost-effective medical interventions available. Yet between 40-60% of people with visual impairment experience vision loss directly due to cataracts, with severe consequences for their social, psychological, and financial well-being, as well as that of their families,” says Mbambisa.
“Although cataracts typically develop gradually after the age of 40, accelerated vision loss is increasingly seen in younger patients and those with diabetes. Unfortunately, in South Africa access to care remains a major challenge. Many public hospitals lack ophthalmologists, the required equipment or even the consumables for surgery, leaving patients to wait untreated, for years in some cases.”
What is the relationship between hypertension and eye care? How does the chronic illness affect eyesight?
"Hypertension or high blood pressure is a medical condition where the force of blood pushing against the artery walls is consistently too high. This puts extra strain on the heart and increases the risk of serious health problems like heart disease, heart attacks and strokes," says Subramany.
"It can damage blood vessels, causing bleeding in the eye. It can also affect the optic nerve which is responsible for relaying information to the brain, which enables us to see. It can also lead to a blockage of your blood vessels."
She says symptoms can include blurred vision, double vision, headaches, flashing lights and floaters.
"Regular vision and eye examinations will help with early detection. One should test your eyes annually."
We're observing Eyecare Awareness Month.
In an effort to combat preventable cause of blindness, OSSA Right to Sight Trust will perform more than 1,000 free cataract surgeries.
“Our mission is to restore not only sight but also hope and dignity to patients. For every person who regains their vision, at least six family members experience a ripple effect, freed from the burden of care and able to return to work, school and normal life. The impact on households and communities is profound," says Mbambisa. “
For more information on eye care, you may reach out to SAOA at info@saoa.co.za.
Quick take:
Diabetes, smoking, eye injuries or surgery and long-term exposure to UV rays without protective sunglasses are some of the major risk factors for cataracts.
"Cataract signs include cloudy or blurred vision, as if looking through a dirty window; sensitivity to light and glare; seeing halos around lights; double vision or ghosted images; difficulty with night vision or driving at night; faded or yellowed colours; and needing brighter light for reading."
Mbambisa urges you to protect your eye health by:
