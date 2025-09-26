Lillian Dube on winning double health battle

Born on September 30 1945, the actress and brand ambassador is praised for her resilience and efforts to help others living with chronic illness. Speaking to Sowetan, Dube said she had lived so long with an undetected diabetes before she was diagnosed. “There were no symptoms at all for many years until around 1995 when I started feeling unusually thirsty,” she said.
“I was also experiencing excessive hunger even after eating. I visited the toilet more often to urinate, sometimes even at night. I ate too much but suffered unexplained weight loss without trying to reduce the size of the body. I drank water like nobody’s business. These are some of the symptoms of diabetes I had.”
Dube has advised people to consult doctors or clinics for blood tests if they notice any of these signs or are at risk. “If diabetes is detected early, it can be reversed by getting treatment in the early stages,” she stressed.
She recalled her initial diagnosis. “I was subjected to a glucose test which lasted for four hours at Lesedi Clinic [now Dr SK Matseke Memorial] in Soweto. The results came back positive, and I was first put on tablets to control my blood sugar level. The tablets didn’t help, and my doctor changed me to insulin.
“I started seeing improvement in my blood sugar level, as I no longer felt fatigue, and my blood sugar level changed from high to normal. I have now fallen in love with insulin. I take it twice a day, in the morning and at night to survive. I am proud today to have lived 35 years with diabetes, and have also defeated breast cancer twice.”
In 2007, Dube was diagnosed with breast cancer, becoming the first public figure in the world to live with diabetes and cancer simultaneously. She underwent surgery in 2008 to remove a lump in her breast. After the operation, she was placed on chemotherapy and radiation, all while continuing her insulin treatment for diabetes.
Eight years later, in 2015, she faced another battle when the cancer returned. “I was at Heathrow Airport in London in the United Kingdom from the Caribbean on a cruise when I experienced symptoms like breast lump and skin changes. Arriving in Johannesburg, I called my health team, and they booked me for a mammography test.
“A few weeks later, they called me to say the cancer is back on the same breast which had the disease. Though it was on the same breast, it was a different cancer. It cost me half a million rand. All thanks to the good Lord I had money that time,” said Dube .
As she turns 80 on Tuesday, cheerful actress continues to live with multiple chronic conditions – diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, and a recurrence of breast cancer. She has become a voice of encouragement for others facing health challenges. “Accept your condition and develop a deep understanding of your body to find support from us survivors, doctors and nurses to manage the challenges brought by these diseases,” she said.
“I also made drastic changes to my diet and lifestyle to face my conditions – diabetes, cancer, arthritis and high blood pressure. A strong belief in God, coupled with teaching myself about diabetes, and a positive outlook helped me survive the difficult treatments and setbacks of diabetes and cancer. Having knowledge and understanding of the diseases boosted the power of the mind to stay grounded and focus on the health challenges rather than self-pity,” she said.
*Pitso Molemane is a senior journalist at KayaFM.
SowetanLIVE
Lillian Dube on winning double health battle
Actress on treatment for diabetes before being diagnosed with breast cancer
Image: Supplied
Renowned actress Lillian Dube says although she is celebrated as a hero for surviving breast cancer twice, she was first diagnosed with diabetes and had to juggle both diseases.
The 80-year-old mother and grandmother, admired for her courage and generosity, was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 1995.
Best known for her iconic television roles as Sister Bettina in Soul City and Masebobe in Generations, Dube has now lived with diabetes for 35 years.
Born on September 30 1945, the actress and brand ambassador is praised for her resilience and efforts to help others living with chronic illness. Speaking to Sowetan, Dube said she had lived so long with an undetected diabetes before she was diagnosed. “There were no symptoms at all for many years until around 1995 when I started feeling unusually thirsty,” she said.
“I was also experiencing excessive hunger even after eating. I visited the toilet more often to urinate, sometimes even at night. I ate too much but suffered unexplained weight loss without trying to reduce the size of the body. I drank water like nobody’s business. These are some of the symptoms of diabetes I had.”
Dube has advised people to consult doctors or clinics for blood tests if they notice any of these signs or are at risk. “If diabetes is detected early, it can be reversed by getting treatment in the early stages,” she stressed.
She recalled her initial diagnosis. “I was subjected to a glucose test which lasted for four hours at Lesedi Clinic [now Dr SK Matseke Memorial] in Soweto. The results came back positive, and I was first put on tablets to control my blood sugar level. The tablets didn’t help, and my doctor changed me to insulin.
“I started seeing improvement in my blood sugar level, as I no longer felt fatigue, and my blood sugar level changed from high to normal. I have now fallen in love with insulin. I take it twice a day, in the morning and at night to survive. I am proud today to have lived 35 years with diabetes, and have also defeated breast cancer twice.”
In 2007, Dube was diagnosed with breast cancer, becoming the first public figure in the world to live with diabetes and cancer simultaneously. She underwent surgery in 2008 to remove a lump in her breast. After the operation, she was placed on chemotherapy and radiation, all while continuing her insulin treatment for diabetes.
Eight years later, in 2015, she faced another battle when the cancer returned. “I was at Heathrow Airport in London in the United Kingdom from the Caribbean on a cruise when I experienced symptoms like breast lump and skin changes. Arriving in Johannesburg, I called my health team, and they booked me for a mammography test.
“A few weeks later, they called me to say the cancer is back on the same breast which had the disease. Though it was on the same breast, it was a different cancer. It cost me half a million rand. All thanks to the good Lord I had money that time,” said Dube .
As she turns 80 on Tuesday, cheerful actress continues to live with multiple chronic conditions – diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, and a recurrence of breast cancer. She has become a voice of encouragement for others facing health challenges. “Accept your condition and develop a deep understanding of your body to find support from us survivors, doctors and nurses to manage the challenges brought by these diseases,” she said.
“I also made drastic changes to my diet and lifestyle to face my conditions – diabetes, cancer, arthritis and high blood pressure. A strong belief in God, coupled with teaching myself about diabetes, and a positive outlook helped me survive the difficult treatments and setbacks of diabetes and cancer. Having knowledge and understanding of the diseases boosted the power of the mind to stay grounded and focus on the health challenges rather than self-pity,” she said.
*Pitso Molemane is a senior journalist at KayaFM.
SowetanLIVE
WATCH | Obesity the biggest driver of type 2 diabetes – experts
Health department working to address shortages of insulin and glucose strips for diabetic patients
Critical shortages put lives of SA's diabetic patients at risk
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos