Welcoming the African New Year: A time to reflect
'Reflection does not mean dwelling on past mistakes, traumas, or regrets. Instead, it is about seeing the picture more holistically.'
I am an African!
This was my unoriginal thought while driving atop Boyes Drive overlooking Muizenberg in the Western Cape and surrounding areas, marvelling at the glory of creation, reflecting on the upcoming African New Year. Merry New Year, MaAfrika!
May this season be as fruitful as the next.
Naturally, as we end a season and begin anew, we shed the old to make space for the new: a fresh attitude, new routines, gentle shifts.
Change should be gradual. We don’t want to provoke anxiety, nervousness, or emotional dysregulation – so let’s ease into things together.
Let us begin by reflecting on the past nine months of the Gregorian year, 2025. Where are you now? Who are you compared to the beginning of this year? (Of course, I welcome those who are just now discovering the language and meaning of the African New Year). Some of you may remember that I invited you to reflect earlier this year, at the Gregorian New Year, or perhaps even during the last African New Year.
If it feels familiar, bear with me – this is a reflective space, and I invite you to participate once more. I encourage reflection so strongly because I believe it is the first step towards self-awareness. Reflection does not mean dwelling on past mistakes, traumas, or regrets. Instead, it is about seeing the picture more holistically.
If past mistakes rise in your mind, ask yourself: What have I learnt, and how has it shaped me into a better version of myself? And while we are here, I invite you to imagine what that better version of yourself looks like.
Think, too, of the versions you once aspired to. The key is to remember that self-betterment is not static, it is a lifelong evolution. As we reach one goal, we set new ones (remember to celebrate self before moving on). We continuously evolve into better versions of ourselves – if we remain committed to striving for these said better versions.
The assumption is that we all strive to grow – mentally, emotionally, socially, spiritually. Growth also requires that we hold onto the practices that serve us, while letting go of those that no longer do. As many of my high school teachers would say, “there is always room for improvement”.
A few months ago, I asked you to strive for the things you cannot go a day without hoping for. Yes, this journey may feel daunting, it will stretch you mentally and emotionally, but once you reach your goal, you will emerge victorious, with a deeper sense of self and renewed satisfaction in life. This is not about burning yourself out.
It is about recognising that meaningful change often requires some sacrifice, perhaps in your time, your habits, or even your social patterns.
But self-care is non-negotiable. You must take care of yourself, always. What does self-care mean for you? What practice fuels you, helps you keep going through daily demands, and restores your clarity?
For me, self-care is the fuel that sustains the pursuit of our wildest dreams. It fills my metaphorical cup so that I can continue to pour into the cups of others – my families, community, and my dreams. My aunt Modi calls this “doing things that give you peace”, and I believe she is right.
Peace comes naturally when our actions align with our goals in healthy, sustainable ways. What she also meant is that when you make an action plan towards your dreams, that process itself should bring you peace. Yes, it might scare you at first – but as Aunt Modi reminds me, “Your dreams must scare you”. In other words, dream big, and give yourself fully to what matters most.
Reflection leads to dreaming, dreaming to alignment, alignment to hard work, hard work over-arched by self-care, and self-care back to reflection.
And so, as the African New Year arrives, let us reflect together. What are your goals? How have you worked towards them? Will they bring you peace? And how will you protect that peace through self-care? Ask yourself what is the one activity that brings you mental clarity and peace? Is it writing, running, praying, meditating, or perhaps something as simple and grounding as knitting?
As you enter this new season, may your reflections guide you, your self-care sustain you, and your dreams, however big or scary, bring you peace. And may that peace, in turn, act as the very fuel that carries you forward into all that you are becoming.
