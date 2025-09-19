Don’t let seasonal allergies spoil your social life. Try these simple strategies

As the weather warms up, we all want to spend more time outdoors, but allergies can be a real spoiler. Those who suffer from allergies around this time of year are more likely to attend functions indoors or in areas where their symptoms won’t flare up.

“Having to plan your social life around whether you are going to sneeze or not is no way to live,” says Catherine Oluwadare, brand manager for decongestant brand Karvol. The good news, she says, is that with the right strategy in place, you can minimise the impact of your allergies and stop them from putting a damper on your seasonal fun.

If you suffer from allergies, Oluwadare suggests implementing a “before, during and after strategy” for when you know you’ll be attending events likely to trigger a reaction, such as a picnic.

Before

One of the first things to do is make using a decongestant part of your daily morning routine. This ensures you’re prepared even before allergy symptoms have a chance to kick in. And even if you’ve pre-empted your reaction, keeping a decongestant on hand while out and about can provide quick relief when you need it, no matter where you are.

Steaming in the morning (and at night if your symptoms are particularly bad) with hot water and Karvol capsules can help open your airways, relieving any stuffiness you may be feeling and make breathing easier.

If you feel your symptoms worsening during the day, apply Karvol vapour chest rub to your chest for a quick breath of fresh air.

Before leaving the house it’s important to check the pollen forecast in the area you’ll be visiting. Many weather apps and websites can provide you with this information. The best time to be outdoors during allergy season is later in the afternoon or after it rains, when pollen levels are typically lower.

During

While outdoors, it’s important to protect yourself by wearing a hat and sunglasses. A wide-brimmed hat can keep allergens out of your hair, and sunglasses will shield your eyes from pollen and dust.

Drink plenty of water throughout the day as this will help to thin mucus and help keep your sinuses clear.

After

Once you return home, hop in the shower and rinse off any lingering allergens from your skin and hair. Items such as blankets, your clothes and backpacks also need to be washed to ensure that all allergens are removed.

Remove your shoes before walking into the house. Allergens can cling to your shoes and deposit themselves onto your carpet, couch — in fact anywhere in the house. When you’re an allergy sufferer, cleanliness can go a long way in helping to control your symptoms.

With spring in full swing and summer just around the corner, many activities and get-togethers will be taking place outdoors. There’s no need to avoid them because of allergies. Having a strategy in place for before, during and after the event is all you need.

This article was sponsored by Karvol.