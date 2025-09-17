Why it is crucial for spouses to know what's in each other's wills

Nearly 45% of people with a will have not shared their contents with loved ones, while another 39% haven’t discussed their last wishes.
This is according to a new survey by Sanlam Legacy, with Sanlam Trust CEO Adv Sankie Morata, warning of the risks that come with not sharing this information.
“Families don’t need every detail but spouses should know where the will is kept, and feel assured that children’s education and wellbeing will be protected,” says Morata.
“Sharing your intentions builds trust and prevents instability. A will ties together investments, retirement, disability, and insurance, ensuring families are secure. I believe people still don’t feel confident to draft a will, possibly because of fear of death and the worry that opening the conversation invites bad luck.
“In my culture, these taboos remain. In my community of Thaba Nchu [in the Free State], I’ve seen the devastation when families lose loved ones without wills – grandparents left with no funds, or children losing both parents and left vulnerable. The consequences are severe, and these stories must be told to remind us why every person needs to take care of their will.
“Without a will, families end up queuing at the Master’s Office, battling paperwork, housing insecurity, and unnecessary chaos. We must make wills part of everyday financial conversations, even involving children, so that legacies are intentional, lasting, and protective.”
Behavioural science specialist, Dr Mavis Mazhura, says while people talk about death, many still avoid the most important conversation – what happens when we are gone? “Hesitancy is driven by fears of upsetting others, of sounding morbid or dramatic, and of emotional confrontation. To make this conversation easier, we need to anchor it in care, not crisis – framing it as relief, not alarm. Lead with wishes rather than legalese and make it a ritual rather than a once-off chat.”
The study shows that at least 66% of South Africans have wills. “The stagnant progress is a crisis of care and is a troubling reality in a country where winding up estates can take several years. A will isn’t just a legal formality. It’s a vital act of love, protection and responsibility,” reads the report in part.
Why it is crucial for spouses to know what's in each other's wills
A will isn’t just a legal formality. It’s a vital act of love, protection and responsibility
“According to our findings, 41% of respondents were prompted to draft a will after witnessing the consequences of someone dying intestate, while 38% did so after having a child, and 31% after experiencing a family death. These aren’t just statistics – they are real-life turning points. It’s clear that the decision to draft a will is often sparked by emotional experiences that highlight the importance of protecting loved ones.”
And if you have a will, you should be prepared for the costs involved in its execution.
“Just having a will does not guarantee a stress-free transfer of assets. Many South Africans overlook the hidden cost of executor fees, which can significantly reduce the inheritance left behind,” warns Momentum head of financial planning Bertie Nel.
“While it provides a clear road map for how one’s assets must be distributed, it doesn't solve the problem of liquidity. Your estate – the collective value of your assets, like property, investments, and personal belongings – needs to be wound up when you pass away, and this comes at a cost.
“The person or entity you nominate as your executor is responsible for all legal and administrative duties, from collecting assets and paying off debts to ultimately distributing the inheritance to your heirs. The maximum legal fee an executor can charge is regulated at 3.5% of the gross value of the estate, plus 6% on any income earned by the estate after the deceased’s death.
“While this may seem like a small percentage, it can amount to a substantial sum. For example, on an estate valued at R2m, the executor fee alone could be R70,000, excluding VAT.”
Nel says the fees are calculated on the gross value of the estate, not the net value after debts are paid. “This means a family could be left in a difficult position if the estate's primary assets, such as a family home or a business, cannot be easily converted to cash. If there isn’t enough cash to cover the executor fees and other costs, assets may have to be sold, sometimes at a distressed value, leaving heirs with less than they expected.
“Many people confuse life insurance with estate liquidity. While a life insurance policy payout can be a valuable financial resource for your family after you're gone, it doesn't automatically cover the costs of winding up your estate, unless specifically structured to do so. A standard life policy is usually paid to a nominated beneficiary, bypassing the estate and, therefore, not available to settle debts and fees,” he says.
Nel says this is why proactive and holistic estate planning is important.
“The conversation with your financial adviser shouldn't stop at drafting a will. It needs to extend to how you can make specific provision to cover all potential costs, ensuring your legacy is preserved, and your loved ones protected from financial distress.
“Your financial adviser should help you make specific provisions for the costs of winding up your estate.This might include taking out a policy that pays directly into your estate, or setting up an investment that can be easily accessed without penalties.”
Nel l says a financial adviser can guide and help you understand the tax implications, capital gains exposure, and other hidden pitfalls of estate planning. “Having a plan that accounts for every eventuality provides peace of mind. It ensures your heirs receive the full value of their inheritance, with no unpleasant surprises.”
