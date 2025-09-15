There's more to healthy skincare than just soap, petroleum jelly

There’s a relationship between your health and your skin, so if you thought skincare was all about just washing with soap and using petroleum jelly or body lotion so your skin doesn’t look or feel dry, think again.
“Healthy skin is a reflection of overall health, and good skincare supports long-term health,” says Su-Marie Annandale, skincare brand manager for Clere.
“Skincare and health are closely linked,” she says. “Skin is the largest organ of the body and its condition reflects both external care and internal wellbeing.”
Skincare experts E45 agrees, saying skin is also one of the body’s most complex organs.
“It makes up about 16% of your body weight and covers nearly two square metres in an average adult,” the company says. “Structurally, it has three main layers – the epidermis (outer barrier), the dermis (containing collagen, elastin and blood vessels) and the hypodermis (fat and connective tissue).
“Together, these layers regulate temperature, retain moisture, protect against pathogens and pollutants, and allow your immune system to detect early signs of infection.”
Neglecting your skin, E45 warns, can have consequences that reach further than a few blemishes.
“Without daily care, the barrier weakens, allowing moisture to escape and irritants to seep in. This accelerates fine lines and sagging, creates uneven tone and pigmentation, and leaves skin more vulnerable to chronic dryness or eczema.
“With our country’s high-UV (ultraviolet) climate, failing to use sunscreen is also risky. The Cancer Association of SA warns that excessive exposure to UV radiation is directly linked to skin cancer and premature ageing.”
Annandale adds that neglecting proper skincare can lead to short- and long-term effects.
“Short-term effects will be dryness and tightness, a build-up of dirt and oil, increased sensitivity and uneven skin tone. In the long term, there will be age spots, weakness of the skin barrier and an increased risk of skin cancer.”
So, how should we be taking care of our skin?
“[By following] a basic skincare routine daily. Cleanse day and night, moisturise day and night and use sun protection [products] in the summer and hot months,” says Annandale.
E45 says dermatologists recommend keeping skincare routines simple but consistent.
“Gentle cleansing removes sweat and pollutants without stripping away natural oils, while daily moisturising helps restore and protect the barrier,” notes E45.
“Products formulated with ceramides, glycerine or hyaluronic acid are especially effective. Sunscreen should be applied every morning and reapplied throughout the day, especially after swimming or sweating. Beyond skincare products, lifestyle habits such as eating plenty of fruit, vegetables, healthy fats and protein, drinking enough water, sleeping well and managing stress are equally important for skin resilience.”
Annadale recommends that people exfoliate twice a week and adopt certain lifestyle habits, including staying hydrated, eating a healthy diet and controlling stress.
And your skin will tell you if it needs more TLC.
“Skin often signals when it is not healthy,” Annandale says. “[You’ll experience dryness, dehydration and flakiness. There’ll also be an] uneven skin tone, redness, itching and burning sensation, visible premature ageing, slow healing, frequent infections and rashes.”
So, with temperatures rising, how should we be taking care of our skin, and how is it different to how we would do it in autumn or winter?
“The way you care for skin must adjust with all seasons,” says Annadale. “[During] summer/hot weather, the main issues are sunburn, dehydration and oiliness. [One should use a] gentle cleanser, light moisturiser, sunscreen, stay hydrated and avoid oily products.
"In autumn, [one should] use a creamy cleanser, moisturiser, even tone creams, and sunscreen is still needed. In winter, when there’s dryness and irritation to the skin, [use] thicker moisturisers or oils and barrier-strengthening products.”
E45 says that because autumn and winter bring dry air, low humidity and indoor heating that can strip moisture from the skin, the skin needs extra care.
“During these months, richer creams, gentler cleansing, and reduced exfoliation help maintain skin health. In summer, strong sun and high humidity (especially along coastal areas) mean hydration and sun protection must take priority. Light moisturisers, broad-spectrum sun protection factor and protective clothing are crucial.”
Ruan Winter from skin health brand Wesson Therapeutics adds that while long showers in winter may be warming and comforting, they could be damaging your skin.
“Long, hot showers...are a top culprit in skin barrier damage. Stick to lukewarm water and keep your showers short. When heading outside, protect your skin with scarves and gloves, and apply moisturiser before you go out to prevent windburn.”
Winter advises that when your skin barrier is compromised, avoid products with fragrances, alcohol and harsh exfoliants.
“Stick to gentle, reparative products that focus on hydration and barrier support. If your skin feels persistently irritated, cracked, or inflamed, consult a dermatologist or skin therapist. Professional guidance can help identify underlying triggers and tailor a regimen that rebuilds your [protective] barrier without overwhelming your skin.”
