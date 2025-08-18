Wellness

Wellness tips to aid matrics tackle exam stress

Manage prelims anxiety with balanced diet, self-care

18 August 2025 - 10:10
Examination time can be stressful for pupils, including those who had prepared thoroughly. The matric Class of 2025 is about to sit for their preliminary exams, a test run for the finals later in the year.
Image: Jaco Marais

In just a week, the Class of 2025 will start with their prelim exams and that comes with a lot of panic and stress.

As a matric pupil or as a parent or guardian, you’re noticing that your child is not eating right, not sleeping well, always anxious and struggling to remember what they studied. It happens but there are strategies to help with that.

From a balanced, healthy died to prioritising your sleep and mental health and being kind to oneself, speaking out when you’re battling.

Lebohang Mokoena, SA Depression and Anxiety Group volunteer training coordinator and Linda Khoza, the organisation’s scouts team leader and registered counsellor recently hosted a matric tip drop to help your child or equip you with tips on how to assist your child during these stressful times.

Lebohang MokoenanSAGAG's Volunteer Training Coordinator
Image: Supplied

So, when is exam stress normal and when is it too much?

Mokoena says: “It's very important for the matrics to be mindful that exam stress is normal. During this time, it's very important that you take care of yourself because the minute you start neglecting your mental health, it will obviously have an impact on your performance – in terms of your exams and results.

“It's also important that we tackle mental health and prelims and the importance of having to make sure that we are taking care of our mental health and we link our mental health to the exam. Remember that our brains work best, especially when they're taken care of.

“When we neglect our wellbeing, that's when our brains can no longer function The brain is like, ‘but why are we doing this? This is so overwhelming, I can't keep up anymore’. And that's how we get to a stage of feeling burnt out. We no longer have the motivation, we no longer have the energy to do anything. It's very important that we make sure that we take care of our mental health as best as we can.”

Khoza says when you face exam stress, that's a good thing.

“We should normalise it. You shouldn't be too anxious about it. It's your body's way of staying focused. But just remember, when you start feeling that you're struggling, you're sleepy, appetite is changing, that means that you're no longer healthy,” says Khoza .

Linda Khoza scouts team leader and registered counsellor.
Image: Supplied

“It is very important to get enough sleep because sleep also helps your brain to remember everything that you've been studying. It's very important to manage that stress and manage your triggers and your anxieties.

“Make sure that you're eating properly, getting the right amount of water and sleep and when you start feeling those headaches or stomach pains, just be aware of them. Breathe deeply, take walks, and manage those stress levels.”

Linda Khoza, scouts team leader and registered councillor

Mokoena says some people work well under pressure and stress.

“You're like, I'm going to study the night before. But it's very important that we start planning topics or subjects you need to focus on first. Look at your timetable and see the modules or the subjects that you need to focus on. What is it that requires your attention right now. Some of you find it helpful to study till the next morning but we also need to be mindful that if we don't get enough sleep, it will have an impact on how we perform when we write the exam,” warned Mokoena.

Khoza says there were different studying methods and they work differently for individuals.

“It's not always like a one-size-fits-all. Try the method that has best worked for you. One of them is called chunking [which is] basically is breaking up your works into 25 to 30-minute blocks and then in between, you'll take a five-minute break. So this way, your brain is able to stay focused for short amounts of time and you still give it a break. It stops you from getting burnout.

“And then one that is very good that has worked for me, even in university, is past papers. Having a look at past papers lets you know what type of questions are you going to be asked. You become more confident...”

Mokoena says self-care during exams is an important aspect.

“As much as you want to focus on getting the marks that you desire and then you want to make sure that you're performing as best as you can, it's also very important that you take care of your mental wellbeing. Move your body,” says Mokoena.

Khoza says when writing the exam and you’re struggling with one question, move on from it and come back to it later.

“Remember, your worth isn't measured by one piece of paper... You have to constantly give positive talk to yourself. You are prepared for this. You can do this. Don't have that attitude of 'I'm going to fail'. Remember, our brain listens to the words that we feed it. Feed it positive self-talk all the time,” said Khoza.

She says matrics need to have a good support system.

“This is just the prelims that are starting, so it's a journey. We're not sprinting. Take it one day at a time, get that support, whether it's from your mom, family. Share your study timetable with them so that they can also help you. If they find other resources, take it easy, take it slow, and just do the best that you can do. Believe in yourself.”

