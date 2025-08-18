Self-defence training for beginners

Being a woman in South Africa is scary. It is an experience that forces one into intense moments of hypervigilance and dread.

Every day we are confronted with alarming femicide reports, reminding us of our reality. Now more than ever, women are taking matters into their hands by keeping fit for safety and healing.

Actress Lunathi Mampofu and her sister Uhuru are the founders of My Defense, an organisation that uses heath, wellness, and self-defence workshops to empower and heal, with a focus on survivors and all those affected by gender-based violence (GBV).

“I had just come back from the US and was held at gunpoint at a junction in Braamfontein. It was one of the experiences that made me want to start this initiative. It got me passionate about GBV and fighting against it,” says Lunathi.

The Inimba star then invested in mixed martial arts (MMA) classes as a way of protecting herself.

“I had encountered so many personal stories that it became a norm. Uyinene’s [Mrwetyana] experience, however, at the post office hit home because she was my husband’s cousin. That was a turning point that made me want to establish My Defense,” adds Uhuru.

The workshops often consist of a HIIT workout as warm-up, yoga, nutrition talks, and a self-defence class that teaches people to get themselves out of dangerous situations. As these movements can often trigger built-up emotions, they have psychologists present to assist those affected, even after sessions.

“We try to make it as holistic as possible; it’s not just about you boxing and leaving. We want to address every layer of it. Speaking about GBV, you feel it physically. You are no longer relaxed, so the physical aspect of it allows you to release, similar to when you go to gym. We then bring in the psychological aspect that provides support,” adds Uhuru, emphasising that their intention is to help individuals regain autonomy over their lives.

The key to using fitness for safety is not just about learning how to fight but also taking back control and voice. Another form of exercise that many women — including entertainment personality and GBV activist Ashleigh Ogle — have turned to is traditional boxing, known for its anti-anxiety benefits. “I couldn’t think of a better way to release tension,” says Ogle.

“As women we are often put in situations where we are vulnerable and can’t fight. Boxing not only teaches you how to fight but is also a real confidence booster, and confidence is something that is robbed from you when you experience GBV.”