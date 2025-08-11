'Women, let’s build each other instead of breaking each other'

For support group leader Jenine Schwulst, her journey through trauma and abuse led her to facilitate the platform.
“It’s been my calling,” she says. “I was hoping for support and for someone to be there for me. Now I’m trying to be there for others. It [the support group] is a safe space for all women who have been through trauma to express themselves and not have to filter or explain themselves. They [women] can connect and share their experiences deeply, and they’re able to build a relationship with one another in a support group.”
Muchaya said being a support group leader has taught her a lot about self-care.
“This group encouraged me to practice self-care, which is not only about resting and going to the gym. [It is also about] looking pretty. Sometimes, as women, we let go of ourselves. It [the group] has taught me to be patient and know that all our healing journeys are different and the pace of healing is different.”
For Schwulst, seeing other women finding their strength in their voices speaks volumes.
“When one woman speaks, she opens up a door for another woman to find her voice. [It is] the connection, love and compassion that it [the group] has brought in for everyone. Seeing women empowering, helping, supporting and listening to each other, sharing stories, experiences...
“Healing is linear, no matter what phase a person is going through; we’ve all been on that road. We don’t look down on each other. We all look at each other equally, we strengthen one another and we shine and we rise together.”
Muchaya says: “What fuels me to help others is the knowledge that mental health support can be a game-changer for individuals, families and communities. I believe that everyone deserves access to compassionate, non-judgmental support and I’m committed to making a difference in the lives of those I serve.
“Throughout my journey, I’ve grown both personally and professionally. I’ve learnt the importance of self-care, empathy and cultural sensitivity. I’ve also had the opportunity to mentor and support psychology graduates through the Garden of Healing psychology graduate mentorship programme, which has been an incredible experience.
'Women, let’s build each other instead of breaking each other'
Women-only mental health support groups can be a game-changer for individuals, families, and communities
Image: 123rf
“We rise by uplifting each other.”
These are the words of Chantel Muchaya, a mental health practitioner and International Women’s Mental Health support group leader.
Muchaya, founder and CEO of Garden of Healing Counselling Services and the Young, African & Proud YouTube series, facilitates a platform for women to connect and openly talk about their journeys and to find healing and upliftment.
“I’ve always been very passionate about mental health and women’s empowerment and that was the force behind me starting a support group for women,” Muchaya says. “Many women, all over Africa, don’t have access to mental health support.
Speaking at the Ask the Expert event organised by the SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) for women who run support groups for shared healing, she said the benefits of women-only support groups were that women can fully express and share their experiences without the fear of offending men.
“If you speak woman to woman, you can fully express yourself and the other woman will fully understand how you feel. It’s completely different when you’re speaking with a woman than with a man ... and you can see that they understand by the support that you receive when you do share your experiences. It’s non-judgmental. It’s just women fixing each other’s crowns and providing each other with the space to shine.”
Image: Supplied
For support group leader Jenine Schwulst, her journey through trauma and abuse led her to facilitate the platform.
“It’s been my calling,” she says. “I was hoping for support and for someone to be there for me. Now I’m trying to be there for others. It [the support group] is a safe space for all women who have been through trauma to express themselves and not have to filter or explain themselves. They [women] can connect and share their experiences deeply, and they’re able to build a relationship with one another in a support group.”
Muchaya said being a support group leader has taught her a lot about self-care.
“This group encouraged me to practice self-care, which is not only about resting and going to the gym. [It is also about] looking pretty. Sometimes, as women, we let go of ourselves. It [the group] has taught me to be patient and know that all our healing journeys are different and the pace of healing is different.”
For Schwulst, seeing other women finding their strength in their voices speaks volumes.
“When one woman speaks, she opens up a door for another woman to find her voice. [It is] the connection, love and compassion that it [the group] has brought in for everyone. Seeing women empowering, helping, supporting and listening to each other, sharing stories, experiences...
“Healing is linear, no matter what phase a person is going through; we’ve all been on that road. We don’t look down on each other. We all look at each other equally, we strengthen one another and we shine and we rise together.”
Muchaya says: “What fuels me to help others is the knowledge that mental health support can be a game-changer for individuals, families and communities. I believe that everyone deserves access to compassionate, non-judgmental support and I’m committed to making a difference in the lives of those I serve.
“Throughout my journey, I’ve grown both personally and professionally. I’ve learnt the importance of self-care, empathy and cultural sensitivity. I’ve also had the opportunity to mentor and support psychology graduates through the Garden of Healing psychology graduate mentorship programme, which has been an incredible experience.
Image: Sowetan
“Ultimately, my passion for mental health is driven by a deep desire to create a more compassionate, supportive world. I believe that by working together, we can break down stigmas, promote understanding and foster a culture of mental wellness.”
Muchaya encouraged women to stop breaking each other on social media or behind closed doors.
“No one is competing with anyone. We are all beautiful and fabulous in our unique ways. Let’s be kind to each other. I know we have been programmed by so many things not to be kind to each other, but let’s choose to be a different generation, a generation that is kinder towards each other. Let’s build each other instead of breaking each other.”
Factbox:
Muchaya’s journey in mental health began in 2019, during her final year of study for a bachelor of social sciences degree, majoring in psychology and sociology at the University of Fort Hare.
She volunteered at Sadag as a counsellor and provided telephonic support to those in need. She then enrolled for support group leader training at Sadag, and on completion, founded the International Women’s Mental Health Support Group.
Muchaya also established Garden of Healing Counselling Services, which allowed her to pursue her passion for mental health support.
She also launched the Young, African & Proud YouTube series, which tells inspiring stories of young African women making positive changes in their communities.
SowetanLIVE
'Wathint’ abafazi': New research shows 90% of SA women believe ‘softness is strength’
WOMEN OF THE YEAR | Dr Mahtaab Hayat – Light of the moon
Farmer's journey paved with hardship, poverty
WOMEN OF THE YEAR | Dr Charlotte Maserumule – Born to conquer
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos