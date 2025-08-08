WOMEN OF THE YEAR | Dr Mahtaab Hayat – Light of the moon
For her urgent attention to African-led genetic research, Dr Mahtaab Hayat is our Woman of the Year in Science
Dr Mahtaab Hayat’s first name means “light of the moon” in Farsi. A glimmer of hope in the darkness, it’s a fitting metaphor for the 31-year-old scientist whose work lights overlooked spaces in African women’s health.
Leading the first genome-wide study of breast cancer in sub-Saharan Africa, the Rustenburg-born scientist uncovered risk factors unexplored by global research. Her research, done through the University of the Witwatersrand, revealed two genetic variants that increase the risk of breast cancer in Black South African women. The discovery marked a foundational step in African-led genetic research and brought attention to the urgent need for population-specific health data on the continent. “My sister had been diagnosed with ovarian cancer [closely related to breast cancer] a couple of years earlier, so it was still fresh in my mind. It felt deeply personal — like the universe was saying, ‘Your family has just faced this. Now here’s your chance to understand it better.’”
The study Hayat did is well established in Western populations for breast cancer but not in Africa, and certainly not for Black African women. “It’s important, because you can’t just take results from non-African populations and apply them to African ones. Our genetics are different. African genomes are much older, and that affects how genetic risks show up. So what works in or applies to one population may not hold true in another — even within sub-Saharan Africa. It’s not one-size-fits-all,” she explains.
The findings, based on a study of women in Soweto, are just the beginning, but they offer a critical foundation. Hayat hopes they will one day contribute to genetic screening tools that can detect high-risk individuals early, helping to save lives through personalised prevention strategies. “Imagine being able to walk into a clinic, do a simple blood test, and get a risk score for breast cancer based on your genetics,” she says. “That’s the dream. That’s the future we’re working towards and I hope I am still alive to see that come to fruition.”
Inherited breast cancer makes up only 5-7% of cases, with most linked to other genetic factors. This study focused on those lesser-known risks, highlighting the need for wider, Africa-focused research.
Hayat grew up with three sisters and was the kind of child who never missed an assignment, always raised her hand, and often annoyed her classmates with her diligence. “I was that kid,” she laughs. “The one who said, ‘Yes ma’am, here’s my homework,’ when everyone else had forgotten it existed.”
But while science fascinated her, so did drama, which she took as a subject alongside biology, chemistry, and mathematics. “I think people underestimate how much art and science overlap,” she says. “They’re both about creativity, about seeing the world in new ways and telling stories.”
It’s a perspective that helped her later in life — particularly when navigating the often-intimidating world of academic presentations and public science communication. “Scientists aren’t trained to speak to the public. But we have to. If the work stays in journals, it’s not helping anyone,” she notes.
Hayat’s academic journey began with a BSc at Wits, where she majored in genetics and microbiology. An honours degree in human genetics followed, then a master’s focused on hyperlipidaemia and finally a PhD in breast cancer genetics — all under the banner of the Sydney Brenner Institute for Molecular Bioscience (SBIMB). At each step, she stayed rooted in public health relevance, working specifically with African data, for African people. “We’re looking to expand the breast cancer study through a project called Confluence — a much larger genome-wide association study that includes many more individuals from Southern Africa. It will help us validate our initial findings and potentially uncover new genetic variants linked to breast cancer,” she says.
Today, Hayat is also a lecturer at Wits, in the same department where she was once a wide-eyed undergrad. She teaches bioinformatics and genomics, helping a new generation of students understand the power of data and the stories written in our DNA.
While her journey has been filled with milestones, Hayat is honest about the challenges, particularly as a woman navigating science spaces that are still dominated by men. “I’ve been lucky in many ways — my departments have been supportive and diverse — but once you step out into the broader academic world, it’s different,” she says. “You walk into a conference room and sometimes you’re the only woman. You’re the only person of colour. And people don’t expect you to be the expert.”
But she has found strength in her roots, drawing resilience from her family, her sisters, and cousins, but most especially her mother and father. “My mom has always been our biggest champion, for me and my sisters. She’s pushed us not just to study but to excel, to go beyond just getting a degree. She’s always encouraged us to be strong, independent women and that’s been a huge driving force in my life,” says Hayat.
She adds that her father was adamant that his children do work that benefits the community. “For a long time, I didn’t think that was possible in science — I thought it was all about research and publishing papers. But I’ve been so fortunate to lecture and engage with young minds every year and that’s given my work a much deeper purpose.”
For Hayat, the journey has never been just about science — it’s been about belonging, representation, and impact. As a visible Muslim woman in academic spaces, where few look like her, she’s had to confront ignorance and bias head-on. “I’ve been asked if I’m allowed to study, why I’m not married at a certain age, or why I don’t drink,” she says. “And often, I felt as though I was an imposter, because I was always scared that I didn’t know enough. Although I had really supportive friends around me, I sometimes felt as though maybe I was not meant to be here, because I didn’t often see women in hijab in the spaces I used to frequent.”
But she has also witnessed small tides of change. “Of late, it has become much better and I see all kinds of women at talks and conferences. And I hope to maybe be someone a young scientist could relate to,” she adds.
In a world still catching up to the brilliance of women like her, Hayat’s flame continues to burn — a steady glow in science, in sisterhood, and in spaces once kept in the dark.