WOMEN OF THE YEAR | Dr Charlotte Maserumule – Born to conquer
Maserumule is our Woman of the Year in Health & Education for shaping the future of medical diagnostics with new solutions.
When Dr Charlotte Maserumule walked the halls of Cambridge University for the first time, she thought of her late parents and their dream for her to attend one of the most prestigious universities in the world.
Tired from travelling, she found serenity in her dorm room, a two-hour journey from London Heathrow Airport. Inside was a single piece of paper bearing the word they believed captured who she truly was — “conqueror”.
“It floored me,” Maserumule says. In that moment, memories of her parents and the values they had lovingly instilled — rooted deeply in their home in Mohlalaotwane village near Marble Hall in Limpopo — came rushing back. It was a deeply emotional reminder of how their presence continues to guide her journey, especially her father, whose favourite authors had walked the halls of Oxford and Cambridge.
Maserumule, now 40, lost her mother when she was just a year old and her father at the age of seven. She says their memory has been her greatest inspiration in becoming one of the country’s most respected health diagnostic innovators.
“Losing both my parents at a young age made me want to understand disease: how it works, where it comes from and what we can do about it. For me, it became about finding ways to buy more time for other people’s parents, other people’s loved ones,” Maserumule says.
And that is exactly what she did. Maserumule graduated from the University of Cambridge with a PhD in medicine (non-clinical). She has also attended SA’s University of Cape Town, University of the Witwatersrand, and University of Pretoria. But the innovator’s inspiration did not only stem from heartbreak.
“When I was a kid, there was a doctor’s practice directly opposite our home and the doctor was a Black man. That shaped the way I thought about the world and influenced the conversations I had with my father,” she says.
Today, she is a powerful voice in the world of medical diagnostics, where she has worked to advance African-led innovation in biotechnology, diagnostics, and public health strategy. Her focus is on ensuring that homegrown solutions are brought to market to solve local health challenges while contributing to global impact and employment opportunities.
“One of the key projects I worked on during my time at Mintek was developing an HIV rapid-diagnostic test kit in partnership with a Cape Town company. From initial development to the World Health Organisation pre-qualification submission, the process took about two years,” explains Maserumule.
She has also been involved in developing diagnostic tests for tuberculosis and diabetes. It is not easy to keep up with her accolades. She was recently appointed senior manager: biotech innovation and commercialisation at Market Access Africa and was chief scientist: health platform at Mintek and a researcher at the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR).
A lot happened during her time at the CSIR that shaped Maserumule’s career. She became deeply engaged with science — exploring molecular medicine and delving into the possibilities of optical technology. Another pivotal moment in her journey was winning the South African Women in Science Awards’ (SAWISA) master’s fellowship. This recognition validated her work and commitment to advancing science and innovation.
In her current role as senior manager for biotech innovation and commercialisation at Market Access Africa, Maserumule leads the organisation’s biotech technical advisory arm. She guides the design, evaluation, and scale-up of biotech innovations that align with regional public health priorities while driving strategies to accelerate the commercialisation and uptake of diagnostics, vaccines, pharmaceuticals, and other essential health products across African markets.
“I’m also focused on strengthening the health biotech ecosystem by fostering collaboration across science, policy, and industry,” she explains. “It’s about building networks that improve health systems and patient outcomes across the continent.”
Although she no longer develops diagnostics directly, Maserumule remains actively involved in research by co-supervising MSc and PhD students whose projects pursue innovative diagnostics. These are initiatives she helped conceive and support through funding and through her advisory role, she engages with clients at early project stages to provide technical guidance.
Reflecting on her journey as a woman in science, Maserumule speaks candidly about the challenges faced by many researchers, regardless of gender, especially when balancing demanding careers with relationships and family life.
“Science research is tough on relationships — family, friends, romance — for everyone,” she notes. “But historically, societal expectations have made it harder for women. It’s important to recognise that reality, while also fostering kindness and support.” She notes the resilience of women she grew up around, from family to teachers, who modelled perseverance through difficult circumstances. However, she also acknowledges the complexity within professional spaces.
“There are fewer women in certain scientific fields, and sometimes those who have made it through have had to harden themselves to survive. That can make finding compassionate mentorship a challenge,” she says.
Maserumule points out that many women are enrolling in undergraduate science programmes — at universities such as UCT, for example, there are often more female students than male. However, as students progress to honours, masters, and PhD levels, the number of women steadily declines. This isn’t because women lack ambition, often they get married, have children, or choose different career paths, sometimes stepping back to support their families.
Her advice to young women entering science is encouraging and practical: “Go for it and stick with it. There are many support systems now, including funding that accommodates life breaks like maternity leave. You don’t have to do it all at once; take your path at your own pace, and seek out the networks that will support your goals.”
Maserumule also highlights the crucial role women play in shaping scientific research to address issues that disproportionately affect women, such as breast cancer and maternal health. But beyond subject-matter expertise, she stresses the importance of women developing the social presence and confidence to navigate predominantly male spaces — from conferences to boardrooms — to ensure their voices are heard.
“We want to encourage more women to not just show up as technical experts, but to also have the social presence and acumen to navigate different spaces,” says Maserumule. “Whether you’re dealing with a deputy ambassador of Iran or you’re at a conference in Egypt full of men who don’t know what you’re doing there by yourself, it’s about holding your own in those moments.”