WOMEN OF THE YEAR | Dr Charlotte Maserumule – Born to conquer

When Dr Charlotte Maserumule walked the halls of Cambridge University for the first time, she thought of her late parents and their dream for her to attend one of the most prestigious universities in the world.

Tired from travelling, she found serenity in her dorm room, a two-hour journey from London Heathrow Airport. Inside was a single piece of paper bearing the word they believed captured who she truly was — “conqueror”.

“It floored me,” Maserumule says. In that moment, memories of her parents and the values they had lovingly instilled — rooted deeply in their home in Mohlalaotwane village near Marble Hall in Limpopo — came rushing back. It was a deeply emotional reminder of how their presence continues to guide her journey, especially her father, whose favourite authors had walked the halls of Oxford and Cambridge.

Maserumule, now 40, lost her mother when she was just a year old and her father at the age of seven. She says their memory has been her greatest inspiration in becoming one of the country’s most respected health diagnostic innovators.

“Losing both my parents at a young age made me want to understand disease: how it works, where it comes from and what we can do about it. For me, it became about finding ways to buy more time for other people’s parents, other people’s loved ones,” Maserumule says.

And that is exactly what she did. Maserumule graduated from the University of Cambridge with a PhD in medicine (non-clinical). She has also attended SA’s University of Cape Town, University of the Witwatersrand, and University of Pretoria. But the innovator’s inspiration did not only stem from heartbreak.