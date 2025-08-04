Spiritual awakening or PTSD in African context

A couple of weeks ago, I had a full-circle moment – one of those rare, grounding experiences where I felt more alive than I have been in a long time.
For context: I am many things, still journeying towards a clearer sense of purpose. I wear many hats; academic, writer, podcaster, reporter, storyteller. Each role fulfils something in me, even as I try to find the one that feels most like home.
This full-circle moment had been quietly brewing for months. Some time ago, my now intellectual peer (and possibly superior), Princess Shabangu, approached me with a proposal: a collaborative oral paper exploring the parallels between post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and ancestral calling. To say the conversation was stimulating would be an understatement. It gave me the language I’d been missing: the psychological framework to articulate experiences I’ve long known spiritually.
Though I have a background in psychology, my focus has largely been on social psychology – friendships, relationships, and the subtle workings of human connection rather than trauma. Princess, however, is a PhD scholar deeply immersed in trauma studies. When she suggested we bring together our two worlds – her academic insight and my perspective as a traditional healer – we both knew we were onto something meaningful.
Crafting the abstract and concept came easily. The real challenge lay in refining our ideas – making them rigorous enough for academic discourse without becoming too grandiose – while still honouring the depth of the subject matter.
Our paper examines the overlap in symptoms associated with PTSD such as insomnia, anxiety, and heart palpitations as well as those experienced during spiritual awakening or ancestral calling. These “symptomatic manifestations” signal that the body is responding to something beyond the visible, possibly pointing to the need for ritual or spiritual intervention.
A key part of my contribution was offering a hermeneutic interpretation of these symptoms and what they might mean within a spiritual context. Princess and I spent hours unpacking how such signs are read differently in African spiritual traditions.
We knew we had to tread carefully: African spirituality is often dismissed in mainstream healing contexts in SA, despite research showing that nearly 80% of the population consult traditional healers, especially in times of mysterious illness. Covid-19 made that even more evident. My lens leaned towards what these symptoms suggest on a larger scale, touching on ritual, identity, and the spiritual consequences of neglected callings.
From my experience, PTSD symptoms can often be eased or clarified through ritual practices rooted in indigenous knowledge systems. Princess anchored our discussion in emotional processing theory and formal understandings of PTSD, while weaving in my lived experiences to create a rich, layered conversation.
The quiet strength that comes with disciplined restraint
During one of our prep sessions, she reminded me of something I once said: “Spiritual possession and awakening are deeply traumatic because for me, they’ve been about corrective measures.”
This calling has involved carrying ancestral trauma; embodying memories, sometimes of violent deaths, that don’t belong to me but move through me. My journey as a sangoma is shaped by the untaken callings of my mother and grandmother.
Times were different for them. I’ve had the benefit of constitutional protection and freedom of religious expression, unlike those who came before me. My maternal lineage’s deep ties to an apostolic Christian tradition also shaped how I understand spirituality today. I honour that too, even as it complicates the narrative.
At its core, the paper explores the parallels between symptoms of PTSD and the symptomatic experiences associated with ancestral calling in African spiritual traditions. We argued that many of the symptoms commonly attributed to trauma – such as insomnia, anxiety, and recurring visions – may also be understood as signs of spiritual awakening or ancestral communication within indigenous knowledge systems.
By integrating Western psychological theories (especially emotional processing theory) with African spiritual frameworks, the paper challenges the tendency to pathologise these experiences and instead proposes a more contextual, culturally sensitive interpretation of trauma symptoms.
It suggests that ritual and spiritual practices may serve as valid and necessary forms of healing, especially in communities where ancestral lineage and spiritual inheritance are central to identity and wellbeing. Ultimately, the collaboration bridges the gap between academic trauma studies and indigenous healing practices, broadening the conversation around how trauma is interpreted and treated in African contexts. Thokozani.
