Prioritise your work-life balance to prevent burnout

Cope manager and occupational therapist at Netcare Akeso Umhlanga, Claudia van Blerk, highlights the Gallup State of the Global Workplace 2025 Report, which showed that there was a six-point decrease in SA employee engagement levels.
“[…] With less than a quarter [23%] of respondents feeling engaged at work and more than a third [36%] reporting daily stress, [these are] both key components observed in people suffering from burnout,” Van Blerk says.
The report found that in the sub-Saharan region, “[the] highest regional percentage of employees experiencing daily loneliness [was observed]. [The] highest regional percentage of employees who say they are watching for or actively seeking a new job [was found] and it [the region] had the second-lowest regional percentage of thriving employees.”
Van Blerk says people on the verge of burnout may very often notice that “the same tasks take much longer to complete than before, and even putting in additional working hours often does not translate into achieving what was previously manageable within working hours”.
Clinical psychologist Vashnie Sithambaram says: “Burnout may trigger or worsen mental health disorders, such as anxiety and depression. Also, burnout that is prolonged or not addressed can very quickly lead to exacerbation of anxiety and depressive-related symptoms.
“These may include, but are not limited to, depressed mood, low motivation, isolation, negative thoughts, constantly feeling on edge or worrying, easily triggered by situations in the environment, as well as psychosomatic symptoms, such as body aches or flu-like symptoms.”
“For employers, this toll has a hard cost,” says Mitchelmore. “In 2023, mental and emotional exhaustion resulting in depression and anxiety cost the global economy an estimated $1-trillion (R17.8-trillion) annually in lost productivity, largely driven by absenteeism and presenteeism.
“A relatively new concept, presenteeism is when people show up at work but are too stressed, anxious or burnt out to be productive. The syndrome is costing SA about R235bn a year – roughly R96,500 per employee; nearly seven times the cost of absenteeism.”
Mitchelmore says that while employee assistance programmes are a practical and cost-effective way for companies to address burnout, they must not just be used as a tick-box exercise.
“If you want real impact, wellbeing cannot only be talked about during corporate wellness week. It needs to be part of your culture all year round, with protective policies, accessible support systems, and leaders who model healthy behaviours.”
Here are tips from psychologists to help protect yourself against burnout:
Surround yourself with a strong support system: Both at work and among your friends and family.
Don’t skip self-care activities: Take time to rest, enjoy activities that bring out your creative side, exercise, spend quality time with family, and set aside solo time for hobbies and journalling.
Take care of your physical health and wellbeing: This directly affects your mental health and ability to cope with the demands of everyday life.
Time management: Prioritise what is important and tackle the difficult tasks first to avoid procrastination and reduce the constant worry about work not completed.
Seek professional support if needed: Netcare Akeso’s crisis helpline is available 24 hours a day on 0861-435-787. Call to speak with an experienced counsellor and explore options for assistance. The SA Depression and Anxiety Group can be contacted on 0800-205-026 or 011-234-4837. – Netcare
SowetanLIVE
Prioritise your work-life balance to prevent burnout
Fatigue, stress, brain fog and irritability are warning signs
Image: 123RF / Ammentorp
It’s been weeks now, and you’ve been dragging yourself out of bed every morning.
Your brain is tired. Your body is also giving in. You’re taking too long to get work done.
This should be expected as we’re well beyond midyear and just a little over four months away from the December holidays.
Phew!
While many could dismiss feelings of burnout as just being tired, experts warn that it could be far worse, with serious health implications if not addressed and may also mean financial loss for employers.
Executive head of healthcare consulting at NMG Benefits, Karin Mitchelmore, says when employees show up at work but are too burnt out or stressed to be productive, the employers lose money, making it important for them to support their workforce.
What signs are indicative of burnout?
“The signs often creep in slowly: fatigue, lack of motivation, constant feelings of stress, brain fog, irritability, working longer hours and getting less done,” says Mitchelmore.
“It is triggered by a combination of factors – juggling work, home, family, and personal needs; financial pressures; deadlines and workload; and the mental load of reflecting on the year so far and realising there is still a long road ahead.”
Image: Supplied
Cope manager and occupational therapist at Netcare Akeso Umhlanga, Claudia van Blerk, highlights the Gallup State of the Global Workplace 2025 Report, which showed that there was a six-point decrease in SA employee engagement levels.
“[…] With less than a quarter [23%] of respondents feeling engaged at work and more than a third [36%] reporting daily stress, [these are] both key components observed in people suffering from burnout,” Van Blerk says.
The report found that in the sub-Saharan region, “[the] highest regional percentage of employees experiencing daily loneliness [was observed]. [The] highest regional percentage of employees who say they are watching for or actively seeking a new job [was found] and it [the region] had the second-lowest regional percentage of thriving employees.”
Van Blerk says people on the verge of burnout may very often notice that “the same tasks take much longer to complete than before, and even putting in additional working hours often does not translate into achieving what was previously manageable within working hours”.
Clinical psychologist Vashnie Sithambaram says: “Burnout may trigger or worsen mental health disorders, such as anxiety and depression. Also, burnout that is prolonged or not addressed can very quickly lead to exacerbation of anxiety and depressive-related symptoms.
“These may include, but are not limited to, depressed mood, low motivation, isolation, negative thoughts, constantly feeling on edge or worrying, easily triggered by situations in the environment, as well as psychosomatic symptoms, such as body aches or flu-like symptoms.”
“For employers, this toll has a hard cost,” says Mitchelmore. “In 2023, mental and emotional exhaustion resulting in depression and anxiety cost the global economy an estimated $1-trillion (R17.8-trillion) annually in lost productivity, largely driven by absenteeism and presenteeism.
“A relatively new concept, presenteeism is when people show up at work but are too stressed, anxious or burnt out to be productive. The syndrome is costing SA about R235bn a year – roughly R96,500 per employee; nearly seven times the cost of absenteeism.”
Mitchelmore says that while employee assistance programmes are a practical and cost-effective way for companies to address burnout, they must not just be used as a tick-box exercise.
“If you want real impact, wellbeing cannot only be talked about during corporate wellness week. It needs to be part of your culture all year round, with protective policies, accessible support systems, and leaders who model healthy behaviours.”
Here are tips from psychologists to help protect yourself against burnout:
Surround yourself with a strong support system: Both at work and among your friends and family.
Don’t skip self-care activities: Take time to rest, enjoy activities that bring out your creative side, exercise, spend quality time with family, and set aside solo time for hobbies and journalling.
Take care of your physical health and wellbeing: This directly affects your mental health and ability to cope with the demands of everyday life.
Time management: Prioritise what is important and tackle the difficult tasks first to avoid procrastination and reduce the constant worry about work not completed.
Seek professional support if needed: Netcare Akeso’s crisis helpline is available 24 hours a day on 0861-435-787. Call to speak with an experienced counsellor and explore options for assistance. The SA Depression and Anxiety Group can be contacted on 0800-205-026 or 011-234-4837. – Netcare
SowetanLIVE
Panic attack: SA men's 'silent pandemic'
Half of retirees plan to keep working to boost income, survey finds
Teaching young people how to manage money helps them avoid financial pitfalls later in life – expert
Follow a healthy lifestyle and live longer
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos