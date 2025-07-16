“Anybody who’s had a panic attack knows exactly what it is,” she says. You don’t know why these sudden, intense physical symptoms are there, and that alone is really terrifying. What makes it worse is that you can’t breathe, your heart’s going crazy, you’ve got gastrointestinal issues, you want to vomit, you need the toilet, you’re tingling, you think you’re going crazy.
Panic attack: SA men's 'silent pandemic'
Most people suffer in silence because of fear of stigma, of being labelled weak
If panic attacks are not treated promptly, they can lead to more severe complications and consequences.
This is the warning from Nkini Phasha, board member and spokesperson for the SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag).
Men’s Health Month in SA is marked every July, and at the webinar, held under the theme “The panic you don’t see”, Phasha spoke about how the disorder affects men.
“I often talk about the silent pandemic that we are facing in SA when it comes to men and mental health in general,” says Phasha. “We [men] don’t come forward. We really, really battle with the stigma that is associated with the man who says, ‘I’ve got a psychological problem or I’ve got emotional distress, and I’m not in control’. And, if you’re experiencing a panic attack or you’ve got an anxiety disorder, it can really feel like you do not have control.
“As men, we do not talk about this. As a man, experiencing a panic attack can really feel like you are losing control of your life. And because of the stigma and the fear of being labelled as weak, as not being a real man, you then suffer in silence. You don’t seek help.
“The longer the condition is not treated, it can lead to more severe complications and more severe consequences.”
Clinical psychologist and Sadag chairperson Colinda Linde says panic has many faces.
“Anybody who’s had a panic attack knows exactly what it is,” she says. You don’t know why these sudden, intense physical symptoms are there, and that alone is really terrifying. What makes it worse is that you can’t breathe, your heart’s going crazy, you’ve got gastrointestinal issues, you want to vomit, you need the toilet, you’re tingling, you think you’re going crazy.
“That’s how bad it feels, but that isn’t the only way that panic can present itself. Some people only feel dizzy or lightheaded, that’s it. And it comes and goes, but it never goes completely away ...
“And then there are a whole lot of things that maybe the people around you start to notice,” Linde says. “So, maybe you’re either denying or masking [your feelings of anxiety] or you’re embarrassed; you don’t know what’s going on.
“You’re just a person who never RSVPs, you just don’t show up, and there’s some kind of reason you always give. Or you can’t be home alone, or when you leave home, you can’t be alone. These are just some examples of the physical, the emotional and behavioural aspects.”
Linde says the diagnosis of the disorder may take a long time because panic can “mimic a whole host of physical symptoms”.
“Usually, people are convinced they’re having a heart attack or a stroke, that there’s some cardiac thing going on. But, when they’ve been to the ER maybe a dozen times. they realise it isn’t their heart.
“The DSM [Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders] defines a panic attack as a catastrophic misinterpretation of physical sensations. [It is] catastrophic because there’s going to be a spiralling misinterpretation of physical sensations. So, before your first panic attack, you could be at the gym, you could have a hangover, you could have low blood sugar, you could be exercising and have all sorts of ghastly symptoms, but you won’t think too much of it.
“Now, when you think 'threat', the primitive brain is [like], OK, ‘I’m activated’. Then you release more adrenaline, and you get more physical sensations, and this vicious cycle continues. Now, you have never had that misinterpretation of physical symptoms before.
"They weren’t threatening, you pushed your body in many ways, but suddenly they [the symptoms] became threatening, and afterwards, you worried about what was going on in that situation to cause that awful feeling.”
Factbox
Linde’s tips to help you when you’re having a panic attack:
• One of the most effective ways of distracting yourself when you start to have a panic attack is to do a quick relaxation exercise so that the brain is saying something else instead, and it buys you that time, for 2-4 minutes, for the adrenaline to dissipate.
• One of my favourites is the squeeze ball exercise. You don’t have to use a squeeze ball; it can be anything with a bit of resistance. If you’re driving, you can use the steering wheel, [you can also use] your cellphone, a cushion, anything like that that you can squeeze. What we know is that when you squeeze, pause and release, you’re triggering a weak parasympathetic response in your brain.
• The parasympathetic is to repair, heal and rest the nervous system, which will counter the panic attack. What we also know is that when you combine a certain way of breathing, you have a very strong response. So, you’re going to slowly breathe in while you squeeze, pause, hold and slowly breathe out as you release.
• If you want a very strong response, you need to breathe out in a bit of an unusual way. We call it turtle mouth. So, you want to breathe out slowly over your lower lip, which will immediately trick your brain into triggering the parasympathetic nervous system, which will calm you down almost immediately. Breathe in slowly and squeeze, hold and then slowly exhale over your lower lip.
