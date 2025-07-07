The quiet strength that comes with disciplined restraint

And I’ll be honest: it used to birth a minor irritation in me. I didn’t understand it then. Why wouldn’t you want to share what’s coming? Why wouldn’t you want us to know, to anticipate, to rally behind you? But even in that irritation, I was in awe. Their restraint wasn’t just media training. It was discipline. Power. It was the quiet confidence of people who didn’t need to announce everything to validate that it was real.
I have always been someone who feels deeply and dreams loudly.
The moment an idea finds me; I want to tell someone. The second a blessing shows itself, even in seed form, I want to testify. Not out of vanity, but out of awe.
The joy of possibility has often burnt too bright in my chest to keep quiet. But my exposure to spirituality, and specifically, to the sacred codes of ubungoma has begun to exact something else from me: silence. Or more accurately, reverence. The discipline to be tight-lipped, to let things germinate underground, protected from noise and premature commentary.
Over-sharing, I’ve realised, often stems from a kind of naivety, the belief that everyone shares my vision for me, and that those I tell will automatically want to see it succeed. I’ve never been the kind of person to entertain subconscious delusions of persecution. I call them delusions because, truly, I cannot be that important. Surely no one is lying awake at night plotting my downfall. Right?
But spiritual maturity has taught me that not everyone needs to have bad intentions to interfere. Sometimes energy alone, doubt, envy, fear, or even misalignment, can cloud a process that was meant to unfold gently, silently, and in sacred time.
It’s strange, however, when I was young, I’d sit glued to MTV, watching TRL religiously. I remember being fascinated by how tight-lipped the likes of Britney Spears or Christina Aguilera were about their upcoming projects. Here were these massive superstars and we were desperate to know what was next. What album, what movie, what fragrance deal was around the corner. But the girlies would never sing like canaries. They’d smile coyly, offer a vague tease, and keep it moving.
And I’ll be honest: it used to birth a minor irritation in me. I didn’t understand it then. Why wouldn’t you want to share what’s coming? Why wouldn’t you want us to know, to anticipate, to rally behind you? But even in that irritation, I was in awe. Their restraint wasn’t just media training. It was discipline. Power. It was the quiet confidence of people who didn’t need to announce everything to validate that it was real.
Now, with more years behind me, I see that silence is not absence, it’s presence. It’s choosing to be deeply rooted, rather than overly visible. And so, I find myself increasingly in conflict with the impulse to share. I’ve come to see that while excitement is sacred, so too is discretion.
There is a time to speak, but there is also a time to be silent, to tend to the fragile thing that is still becoming. This has been the hardest lesson in my personal journey of becoming: to sit with what I know, without rushing to declare it. Not out of fear of other people’s eyes or intentions, but out of a growing respect for the process. I used to think holding back meant I didn’t believe in myself enough.
But lately, I’m learning that restraint can be its own form of faith. Because here’s the truth that’s been finding me in prayer, in solitude, and in the quiet nudges of Spirit: Nothing set by God can be interfered with. Say that again to yourself. Nothing set by God can be interfered with. Not by timing. Not by gossip. Not by envy. Not even by your own impatience.
So what does one do, then, with the bubbling joy of the vision? What does one do with the news that is too beautiful to keep to yourself, and yet too tender to be touched by too many hands? You wait. You water. You prepare.
You surround yourself with people who don’t just want to hear what’s next, but who will help you carry it when the time comes. You write it down in your journal, pray over it, stretch your faith muscles in private. Because the version of you that receives the blessing can’t be the same one who first imagined it. You are also in motion – becoming sturdy enough to hold what’s coming.
There are things I’ve longed for that I once shouted too soon, only to feel exposed when they didn’t come to pass in the way I had anticipated. But even those moments have been a schooling. A spiritual etiquette of sorts. The divine will is never threatened by our missteps, but it does invite us to mature. And maturity, I’m learning, isn’t just about keeping secrets. It’s about carrying things with reverence.
So if you’re like me – brimming with vision, teetering between announcement and alignment – I want to say this to you gently: Don’t silence your excitement. Just root it in trust. Don’t deny your dreams. Just give them time to ripen. And remember: what is set for you is already written. You don’t have to sell it, scream it, or speed it up. Just become ready for it. And when the time is right, we’ll all know. Because it will stand. It will speak. It will be undeniable. And most importantly, it will be yours.
