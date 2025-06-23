Inside Shaka iLembe’s intense warrior workout

Two years ago, coach Mubeen Bassa, the founder of Versa Fit Club, left our jaws on the floor when he revealed that he only had 35 days to get Thembinkosi Mthembu, Lemogang Tsipa, and Senzo Radebe into warrior shape for season one of Shaka iLembe.

Bassa detailed the vigorous workout routine that resulted in the dramatic physical transformation seen onscreen.

Ahead of season two this Sunday, we circled back to Versa Fit Club personal trainers Roan Kitshoff and Nevan Peacock, who got heartthrobs Mthembu, Tsipa, Fanele Zulu, Lungani Mabaso, and Wiseman Mncube into God-like shape.

How many days did you have this time? Kitshoff:

We had eight weeks to get them ready before shooting started.

What was the focus?

Kitshoff: It came down to their current physique and the specific role each actor was selected to play. For the older cast members, the goal was to put on a bit more muscle but not to lean them out too much. As for the cast members playing the younger roles, their goal was to put on a bit more muscle, get more toned, and lose fat at the same time.

Break down the workout routine for us. Kitshoff:

We took into account their lifestyle, how much time they had to train, and what equipment they had access to. Some cast members had very little time available for training, with work commitments taking up long hours.

Some of the actors did not have access to training facilities or gyms, so their workout programmes had to be built around home-based training and limited equipment. We developed a training programme of five to six workout days and included cardiovascular or functional training workouts one to two times per week.