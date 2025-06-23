Inside Shaka iLembe’s intense warrior workout
Personal trainers detail how season two’s physical transformations happened.
Two years ago, coach Mubeen Bassa, the founder of Versa Fit Club, left our jaws on the floor when he revealed that he only had 35 days to get Thembinkosi Mthembu, Lemogang Tsipa, and Senzo Radebe into warrior shape for season one of Shaka iLembe.
Bassa detailed the vigorous workout routine that resulted in the dramatic physical transformation seen onscreen.
Ahead of season two this Sunday, we circled back to Versa Fit Club personal trainers Roan Kitshoff and Nevan Peacock, who got heartthrobs Mthembu, Tsipa, Fanele Zulu, Lungani Mabaso, and Wiseman Mncube into God-like shape.
How many days did you have this time? Kitshoff:
We had eight weeks to get them ready before shooting started.
What was the focus?
Kitshoff: It came down to their current physique and the specific role each actor was selected to play. For the older cast members, the goal was to put on a bit more muscle but not to lean them out too much. As for the cast members playing the younger roles, their goal was to put on a bit more muscle, get more toned, and lose fat at the same time.
Break down the workout routine for us. Kitshoff:
We took into account their lifestyle, how much time they had to train, and what equipment they had access to. Some cast members had very little time available for training, with work commitments taking up long hours.
Some of the actors did not have access to training facilities or gyms, so their workout programmes had to be built around home-based training and limited equipment. We developed a training programme of five to six workout days and included cardiovascular or functional training workouts one to two times per week.
The workout programmes focused on progressive overload, correct performance of the exercise, training intensity, and the correct nutrition to support this.
What struggles did the actors and the coaches face? Peacock:
The biggest issue was time — having enough time to complete their workouts and having access to training facilities while on production, as well as making time to prepare their meals. Their extremely busy schedules also made it challenging to check in and communicate with their respective coaches.
What was the eating plan? Kitshoff:
Nutrition plans were customised and developed for each individual actor, based on their physical goals for the specific role, taking into account their food preferences and what would best suit their lifestyle.
Typically, the meal plans comprised four to six meals per day. As muscle building and toning was the main goal, protein intake was prioritised to support muscle growth and recovery. As the cast members were also working long hours, the meal plans also needed to be balanced with carbohydrates in order to sustain the energy levels required for work and training. Post-workout nutrition was crucial to aid and facilitate muscle recovery.
How much water intake was required each day? Peacock:
Three to four litres a day.
What else had to be taken into consideration? Peacock:
One of the key aspects is getting enough sleep, as this is when the body recovers and optimises muscle development. When working long hours, this can be difficult.
How was progress measured throughout this process? Peacock:
Each cast member was allocated a dedicated online nutrition and fitness coach. Regular communication and interaction form a vital part of our coaching process through weekly check-in calls and messages. Although many of the team members were in different locations across the country, they were still able to chat to their coaches for guidance, support, and accountability.
These calls helped our coaches to determine how each client was progressing, and how they were feeling on their nutrition and exercise programmes. Our mobile app ensured that everyone could access their workout programmes and meal plan at any time.
The actors tracked their progress on our mobile app on a weekly basis by updating their body weight and body measurements and uploading progress photos. This gave us a clear indication on how much progress was made and when we needed to implement changes to their nutrition and workout programmes.