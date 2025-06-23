We often hold back because something inside us believes we are not worthy of the life we envision. We procrastinate, overthink, self-sabotage. We wait to feel confident. But what if confidence is not the starting point – what if it’s the result of doing the hard thing repeatedly?
As a healer, a writer and a student of the soul, I know how deeply our personal histories can hold us back; childhood wounds, cultural silence, economic setbacks, spiritual confusion. Generational fears passed down as ‘realism’. But what if those inherited limitations aren’t yours to keep?
We owe it to ourselves and our ancestors to break the chain. To walk towards the unknown. To chase the dream even when our legs tremble.
Pick up your tools. Resharpen the vision. Speak the desire out loud. Resurrect the goal. Try again. There is no shame in starting in June. The dream doesn’t care about the calendar – it just needs your yes.
Put in the work, be consistent and take yourself seriously because your dream is still waiting on you.
And perhaps it’s fitting to end with a tweet from someone we love to hate, the ever-controversial Cassper Nyovest. He recently made what seemed like a haphazard analysis, but it lingers with me more than I care to admit. He said something along the lines of:
“The only thing most success stories have in common is consistency.” Again I am paraphrasing.
It’s simple, almost too simple. But perhaps we’ve overcomplicated the road to triumph. What if the breakthrough isn’t in being brilliant – but in being consistent?
So chase your dream. Greet it every day. Feed it with action. And keep going – even when no one’s watching.
Because consistency isn’t glamorous, but it is sacred. And in the end, it’s what separates the dreamer from the one who lives the dream.
Dreaming is easy, consistency is sacred
'Take yourself seriously because your dream is waiting on you'
Image: 123RF
From porridge to postgrads: the power of a grandmother
What are your holiday survival tool in a vile family setup?
How do we make sure traditional healers are still beacons of truth, justice and purity?
