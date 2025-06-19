Long hours on devices harming mental health of SA children

The average South African adult spends nine hours and 37 minutes a day on smartphones, with nearly a third of waking hours dedicated to scrolling, swiping and tapping. Social media takes up more than 22% of daily usage, led by platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
She said excessive screen time has been linked to numerous mental health concerns among children, such as:
- increased risk of depression, anxiety and low self-esteem;
- disrupted sleep due to screen exposure, especially before bedtime;
- declining academic performance due to reduced concentration, lack of motivation to learn and overexposure to unregulated content;
- social withdrawal, with face-to-face interactions replaced by digital substitutes; and
- exposure to harmful online content, including cyberbullying, pornography and messages promoting disordered eating.
“The physical consequences are also concerning. Children spending long hours on devices are more prone to obesity, headaches, eye strain and poor posture.”
Image: 123RF
South Africans spend more time on screens than almost any other nation and the obsession is fuelling a mental health crisis among children and adolescents, warns the South African Society of Psychiatrists (Sasop).
The effect on children is alarmingly evident, the society said.
Adolescents who spend more than five hours per day on digital devices are 70% more likely to have suicidal thoughts or actions than those who spend less than an hour a day. Even adolescents with moderate screen time of 4-6 hours per day are more likely to report symptoms of anxiety and depression than those with two hours less screen time per day.
“If we as adults are addicted, how can they not be?” said Prof Renata Schoeman, psychiatrist and member of Sasop. “We cannot expect children to moderate their screen time when they see adults constantly glued to their phones. Children learn by observing. If we don’t model healthy digital behaviour we are silently endorsing screen addiction.”
She said excessive screen time has been linked to numerous mental health concerns among children, such as:
“The physical consequences are also concerning. Children spending long hours on devices are more prone to obesity, headaches, eye strain and poor posture.”
Schoeman said it is vital for technology to be used intentionally and in moderation.
“It’s not about banning screens, it's about balance. There’s a big difference between a family movie night and hours of unmonitored scrolling or gaming. The key is to be mindful, involved and consistent.
“Children don’t need perfection from their parents, they need consistency. Small, daily changes such as putting your phone away at dinner sends a powerful message and now our children need that message more than ever.”
Schoeman provided guidelines for parents:
