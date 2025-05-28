Winter ideal time to reassess financial habits, needs, and goals

You may be doing this unaware of what it means for your bank balance.
Maybe, on colder days, you’re one of those people who have a little extra cash left ahead of the next payday. What do you do with it?
Does it go into your savings? If not, it should.
Nel says a drop in temperatures “isn’t just a time for blankets and warm tea, but the perfect moment to hit pause and strategise your financial journey to success”.
“The winter months form a natural pause point in the year’s rhythm, making them the ideal time to reassess financial habits, needs, and goals,” says Nel.
“Just as people slow down to take care of their physical and mental wellbeing in the colder months, winter is also the season to take stock of where you are financially, what season of life you’re in, and what you want your money to do for you.
“[Winter is] also a good time to save on everyday household costs, whether cutting back on takeaway meals in favour of hearty home-cooked meals or running fewer appliances ... Even simple habits, like unplugging unused electronics or drying laundry in the sun, can make a difference to your utility bill.
“By June, the pace of the year often catches up with us. The energy of January’s resolutions may have worn off, but winter offers a natural midyear checkpoint – an opportunity to pause and realign your finances before the second half of the year takes off.
“Winter gives you space to slow down, reflect and course-correct,” says Nel. “Ask yourself: Am I spending intentionally? Am I saving consistently? Are my goals still relevant?”
Executive head of financial planning for NMG Benefits, Stian de Witt, advises on prioritising savings, saying even during challenging times, it is crucial.
“The best way to find money to save is to pay off as much debt as possible,” he says. “Some debt, like home loans and car financing, is hard to pay off in short periods of time, and it is important to include these payments in your monthly budgeting.
Winter ideal time to reassess financial habits, needs, and goals
Season to take stock of where you are financially and what you want money to do for you
Image: 123RF
“It’s [winter], a chance to prune unnecessary expenses, protect what matters most, and prepare for an abundant spring.”
Pause and think about these words from Bertie Nel, the head of financial planning and advice at Momentum.
Winter days often make us spend more time indoors, cooking comfort food or binge-watching TV.
As we do this, we’re sometimes saving a lot of money that could have gone to unplanned dinners, road trips and other things.
FACT BOX
De Witt gives five tips to improve your financial wellbeing:
Track your spending: Review your bank statements, or start using one of the many available free apps to identify unnecessary expenses. Cutting back on impulse purchases or choosing affordable alternatives can free up some cash.
Get savvy with tax: If you have a retirement annuity or a medical aid, ask your employer to deduct these premiums from your before-tax salary, which will reduce your taxable income and boost your monthly take-home pay.
Do not stop saving: Even small savings add up over time. Try using the 50-30-20 rule: allocate 50% of income to needs (rent, groceries), 30% to wants (hobbies, entertainment), and 20% to financial goals (emergency funds, retirement savings).
Manage your debt: Reduce your high-interest debt by consolidating loans and prioritising repayments. By starting to plan today, consumers can reduce their debt and the stress that it causes, and take steps towards a better financial future. Economic pressures are real, but having the right strategies in place can help everyone make the most of their hard-earned money.
Seek professional guidance: A financial adviser can help to tailor a budget and plan for your unique situation, ensuring you make informed decisions and avoid emotional spending mistakes.
You may be doing this unaware of what it means for your bank balance.
Maybe, on colder days, you’re one of those people who have a little extra cash left ahead of the next payday. What do you do with it?
Does it go into your savings? If not, it should.
Nel says a drop in temperatures “isn’t just a time for blankets and warm tea, but the perfect moment to hit pause and strategise your financial journey to success”.
“The winter months form a natural pause point in the year’s rhythm, making them the ideal time to reassess financial habits, needs, and goals,” says Nel.
“Just as people slow down to take care of their physical and mental wellbeing in the colder months, winter is also the season to take stock of where you are financially, what season of life you’re in, and what you want your money to do for you.
“[Winter is] also a good time to save on everyday household costs, whether cutting back on takeaway meals in favour of hearty home-cooked meals or running fewer appliances ... Even simple habits, like unplugging unused electronics or drying laundry in the sun, can make a difference to your utility bill.
“By June, the pace of the year often catches up with us. The energy of January’s resolutions may have worn off, but winter offers a natural midyear checkpoint – an opportunity to pause and realign your finances before the second half of the year takes off.
“Winter gives you space to slow down, reflect and course-correct,” says Nel. “Ask yourself: Am I spending intentionally? Am I saving consistently? Are my goals still relevant?”
Executive head of financial planning for NMG Benefits, Stian de Witt, advises on prioritising savings, saying even during challenging times, it is crucial.
“The best way to find money to save is to pay off as much debt as possible,” he says. “Some debt, like home loans and car financing, is hard to pay off in short periods of time, and it is important to include these payments in your monthly budgeting.
“But paying off other forms of debt, like personal loans, credit cards, and store accounts as quickly as possible should be a priority because of the high interest that is generally charged. Over time, loans, cards, and accounts can end up costing you a lot more than you would think.”
Nel says getting the right advice is “like planting the right seeds”.
“You may not see results immediately, but it sets you up for long-term growth. Financial wellbeing doesn’t always require big sacrifices.
“Often, it’s about being conscious, consistent and curious about where your money goes and how it serves you. Money, like nature, moves in seasons. Winter is a time to pause, reflect and prepare,” Nel says. “If you plant the right habits now and pair it with good advice, you’ll be ready to flourish when spring arrives.”
SowetanLIVE
Child support grant below cost of providing basic nutritious diet
Using essential oils to smooth out those anxiety disorders
Beat inflation and financial stress by investing wisely
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos