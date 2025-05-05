What are your holiday survival tool in a vile family setup?

We actually had an eventful holiday season — a Christmas in April, if you will!
For many, that meant heading back to their ancestral and family homes from their urban residences.
Every Pedi person I know, except for me, went to Limpopo.
I say this with the deepest level of FOMO (fear of missing out) in my heart, because my family looked like they had a ball.
My dad even slaughtered two goats — it really was Christmas in April.
I, on the other hand, spent time with my maternal grandmother, uMaDlamini, and my mom. The weather in Cape Town was absolutely gorgeous.
While enjoying a bit of a trolling session online, I encouraged people to check on their partners from Limpopo — and their friends who have partners from Limpopo.
Known for its annular pilgrimage, Limpopo has a reputation: people tend to go missing during long weekends, only to come back married.
Some return with long-winded tales about how their phone died and there wasn’t a single iPhone charger in the whole of Ga-Mphahlele.
Others boldly declare: “It was just my wish to get married to another” (true story, by the way). Loosely and vaguely detailed on purpose.
But jokes aside, the holiday season often compels the average black child to confront their emotional triggers and traumas, especially through interactions with family and extended relatives.
For many of us, going home isn’t always easy.
Family gatherings can be beautiful, but they can also be complicated.
Some of us come from strained familial contexts — homes marked by narcissistic or emotionally abusive dynamics, silence, unresolved grief or unspoken tension.
So, here’s a question for you: How do you get through the holidays when “home” is emotionally complex?
When going back means navigating minefields of old wounds, passive aggression, or outright dysfunction?
Do you avoid, confront, set boundaries, or find refuge in chosen family and solo rituals?
I’d love to hear how you protect your peace while honouring your heritage and traditions.
What are your holiday survival tool in a vile family setup?
What happens when the person ‘holding the keys’ to your next chapter doesn’t believe in your path or simply doesn’t want to see you win?
Image: Masi Losi
How do we make sure traditional healers are still beacons of truth, justice and purity?
Let’s open the floor — share your story, your coping tools, or even your holiday survival playlist.
And here’s something we don’t talk about enough.
There’s often no real way, at least not that I know of, to fully undercut or detach from abusers or estranged relatives in black families.
Our familial systems are deeply interconnected — positioning and positionality matter.
Everyone has a role to play and those roles are often crucial in the fulfilment of life’s big moments.
A paternal aunt, for instance, isn’t just a relative — she might be the ceremonial gatekeeper of your marriage process or spiritual calling.
So what happens when your paternal aunt is your opposition or your OP, as the children say?
What happens when the person “holding the keys” to your next chapter doesn’t believe in your path or simply doesn’t want to see you win?
These are the contradictions we live in.
These are the tensions we’re forced to navigate while trying to heal, grow and move forward in systems that often require the co-operation of those we least trust.
If this resonates with you or you have something to share, we would love to hear from you.
Alternatively, reach out to us to share your personal story and some of the coping strategies that you have relied on to help others on similar journeys. For now... Love and light.
Have a productive second quarter.
Thokozani
