Ways to tackle your money trauma head-on
Recognising what triggers your financial stress is the first step towards healing.
Image: 123RF
Can you set a budget and stick to it? Are you prioritising paying off your debt, and do you have savings for rainy days? These are some of the questions financial coaches and specialists advise you ask yourself to attain financial wellness.
But for those who may have experienced financial traumas, Nontokozo Madonsela, Momentum Group chief marketing officer, says these can be tackled head-on to attain financial freedom.
She warns financial traumas could unravel lives. “For people with financial trauma, stress isn’t just an occasional burden, it runs deep, shaping the way they think, feel, and make financial decisions long into adulthood,” says Madonsela.
“Money trauma can stem from a variety of factors, from large-scale issues like the recent global pandemic or an economic recession. It can also emanate from personal experiences, such as losing a loved one who may have been the breadwinner, getting divorced or losing a job. However, one significant factor contributing to financial trauma is a history of poverty or generational financial struggles.”
Image: SUPPLIED
Madonsela says some people are more vulnerable to financial trauma than others. “Growing up experiencing persistent financial hardships can create a cycle of adversity that perpetuates the trauma across generations. Limited access to resources, education and a stable job can make it challenging to escape financial distress,” she says.
“Trauma writes scripts in our minds, and develops a narrative that leads us to different painful disruptive behaviours and money disorders. Without changing the scripts, healing that financial trauma will only help superficially. Recognising financial trauma in your own life is an important part of taking control of your personal finances. In this way, you can take steps to recover and start building the life you want for yourself.”
She advises that “once you recognise the signs of financial trauma, you can work towards a solution”, adding that “your own financial trauma stems from unique circumstances that only you have experienced”.
Madonsela shares ways you can fight off financial trauma:
Identify and challenge your triggers: Recognising what triggers your financial stress is the first step towards healing. It’s the anxiety you feel when checking your bank balance, the guilt of spending on yourself, or the fear of making financial decisions because of past mistakes. Once you identify these triggers, challenge them. Ask yourself: Is this fear based on past experiences rather than my current reality? Am I holding onto money beliefs that no longer serve me?
Ask for the right help: Overcoming financial trauma means addressing the issue in two ways — the financial aspect, and the trauma you have been left with. As such, your emotional, psychological, and social wellbeing depends on the state of your mental health. To help you manage stress, anxiety and other mental health issues, a psychologist can help you improve your thought process.
Set boundaries to take charge of your budget: Start seeing financial boundaries not as restriction but rather as empowerment. Setting clear limits on spending and defining your financial priorities can help you regain control and prevent unnecessary stress. Start by reflecting on past financial decisions. Were there moments when emotions led to overspending? Identifying these patterns allows you to put safeguards in place, whether that’s setting a spending cap on non-essentials, avoiding impulse purchases, or having an accountability partner.
