Tennis’s trendy sister: Padel

Padel is the new vibe — call it Mzansi’s fastest growing sports or tennis’s trendy stepsister. And it’s not just Mzansi — the whole world is obsessed, and it’s now a feature at all kinds of celebrations, gatherings, brunches, and team-building events.

The fast-paced game has become the go-to theme for everything under the sun, including mimosas with the girls.

Like the classics, tennis and squash, padel exudes an “old-money” aesthetic that the social-media kids crave. After all, we all wanted to look like Zendaya in Luca Guadagnino’s trippy tennis drama Challengers last year.

The sporty and minimalist wardrobe of the film created by Loewe and JW Anderson designer Jonathan Anderson had the fashion world going gaga for understated “tenniscore” silhouettes and colourways.

“Padel is like a mixture between tennis and squash. It has been played in Spain and Argentina since the 1980s/1970s but has been in South Africa for only about three years,” says padel coach Ethan Meyer, who has been playing since 2023.

“The serving lines and net are inspired by tennis, while the glass at the back and front of the court and walls, which can be used to bounce the ball off of, is derived from squash. The scoring is exactly the same as tennis.” Unlike tennis, however, padel can only be played as doubles, bringing the social aspect everyone loves.

“I remember watching people playing padel at the German Country Club a few years ago and on the one court there were very high-level players,” adds padel coach Sasha Martinengo.

“And two courts away were four ladies who you could see had probably never played tennis, squash or badminton; they could hardly even hold the racket properly. However, they were hitting the ball, laughing, and having so much fun.” Like any sport or fitness trend, aside from the social aspect, the health benefits and the impact of consistently showing up on the court are major.