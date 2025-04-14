Fallen off the diet wagon? How to fire up your eating plan

She says a high-protein breakfast “helps stabilise blood sugar levels, reduce midmorning cravings and prevent energy dips. It’s a great way to set the tone for the day”.
“Research shows that consuming protein within 30 minutes to two hours after exercise enhances muscle repair and growth. Studies, including one from the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition, reveal that muscles are most receptive to nutrients during this window, supporting muscle protein synthesis for better recovery and strength gains.
“In addition to prioritising protein in the morning and after exercise, spread your protein intake throughout the day. This consistent intake helps optimise muscle repair, supports energy levels and maintains appetite control. A study in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition supports this, showing that evenly distributing your protein consumption improves appetite control and enhances metabolism,” says Tromp.
To calculate your daily protein requirements, Tromp says you must multiply your weight by 1.2g-2g of protein a day.
“For example, if you weigh 70kg, your daily protein requirements will range between 84g and 140g. To meet these targets effectively, Tromp suggests aiming for 20g-30 grams per meal to support muscle maintenance and overall health,” she says.
“But it’s not just about the amount — protein quality matters too. Amino acids are the building blocks of protein, nine of which are essential because the body cannot produce them and must obtain them through diet. Animal-based sources are able to provide all essential amino acids, while plant-based sources cannot.
“However, a vegetarian or vegan diet, which has many health benefits, can provide them if the right combination of plant-based proteins, is consumed. By combining sources such as lentils, soy, beans, nuts, seeds and nut butters you can improve protein quality and ensure a vegetarian or vegan diet meets all the body’s essential protein requirements.”
She says it is important to select lean cuts of meat, such as chicken or fish.
“When consuming beef or lamb, remove the skin and fat to enhance the meal’s nutritional value. And, whenever possible, opt for healthier cooking methods like grilling, baking, steaming or boiling rather than frying.”
“By spreading your protein consumption throughout the day — especially after exercise or at key meals — you can optimise its benefits and support your overall wellbeing. However, as with any dietary changes, it’s always wise to consult with a registered dietitian or healthcare provider first to tailor advice to your personal health goals and dietary needs.”
Tromp shares some simple ways to increase your daily protein intake:
- Add sugar-free, salt-free peanut butter to smoothies.
- Add grilled chicken to salads, or use feta, beans or chickpeas if vegetarian.
- Swap rice for quinoa occasionally.
- Eat fish 2-3 times a week.
- Include eggs at least once a week.
- Add lentils to rice.
- Include baked beans as a side at your next braai.
Fallen off the diet wagon? How to fire up your eating plan
Whether you’re on a diet or not, choosing the right foods is essential and to fuel your body, you need good nutrition
Image: Lev dolgachov
We’re well into the second quarter of the year.
How are those resolutions going? Have you (side eyes) been going to the gym?
Have you been eating right?
We listen, we don’t judge.
It’s no secret that many people get on and off the wagon. We cheat, we have regrets and try to eat more greens again.
But whether you’re on a diet or not, choosing the right foods is essential.
To fuel your body, you need good nutrition.
You need to eat certain foods as they contribute to better health.
“We all recognise the importance of a balanced diet, but why does protein always seem to get special attention? Protein isn’t only important for sports enthusiasts, it’s a critical component in every diet. It plays a crucial role in muscle protein synthesis and repair, supports weight management, and plays an important role in bone health. It’s also essential to many of the body’s key functions, from growth to immune support,” says Bianca Tromp, a registered dietitian at FUTURELIFE.
“But did you know that when you eat protein can be just as important as how much you consume? Timing your protein intake can significantly influence how effectively your body uses this nutrient.
“So, understanding when to eat it can help you maximise its benefits and achieve the best results.”
Tromp shares some simple ways to increase your daily protein intake:
