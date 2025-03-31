How to take care of your heart health

Hewlett shares five signs of a silent heart attack:
Unexplained fatigue: Feeling unusually tired, even after a good night’s sleep, might seem like a regular part of a busy life, but it could be a warning sign of a silent heart attack, especially in women. This happens when a blockage in the heart limits its ability to pump blood effectively, forcing your body to redirect blood flow to vital organs and leaving you feeling persistently drained.
Watch for fatigue that doesn’t improve with sleep, trouble completing everyday tasks such as climbing stairs or shopping, and a sudden drop in energy levels.
Mild discomfort in the chest or upper body: While sharp chest pain is a well-known sign of a classic heart attack, silent heart attacks often show up as milder discomfort. This could feel like pressure, squeezing, fullness or even indigestion. These subtle symptoms are caused by a partial blockage in the coronary arteries, which reduces blood flow to the heart and leads to discomfort rather than intense pain.
Pay attention to signs such as tightness in the chest, back, shoulders, or arms, discomfort that comes and goes, or a persistent heartburn-like sensation that doesn’t improve with antacids — these could all point to a silent heart attack.
Shortness of breath: Are you struggling to catch your breath during activities that used to feel easy? Shortness of breath can be a warning sign of a silent heart attack, especially if there’s no apparent cause, like exercise or a respiratory issue. This happens when your heart isn’t pumping enough oxygen-rich blood to the body, leaving you feeling breathless — even during light activities or at rest.
Be aware of breathlessness that worsens over time, trouble breathing while lying down, or a tight feeling in the chest or throat.
Nausea, sweating, or dizziness: Symptoms such as nausea, cold sweats and dizziness are often mistaken for a stomach bug, anxiety or dehydration, but they can also be signs of a silent heart attack. A heart attack can activate the autonomic nervous system, causing nausea and sweating, while reduced blood flow to the brain can lead to dizziness or feeling lightheaded.
Be on the lookout for nausea unrelated to food or illness, cold sweats that happen without physical effort, and feeling faint, especially when standing up.
Jaw, neck, or arm pain: Pain in areas including the jaw, neck or left arm is a common heart attack symptom, but it’s often overlooked when it’s mild or comes and goes. This happens because nerve pathways can cause pain to radiate from the heart to other parts of the body, a phenomenon known as referred pain, making it harder to pinpoint the source.
Watch for pain that spreads to the left arm or shoulder, a dull ache or pressure in the jaw or neck, or discomfort that worsens with activity but eases with rest.
“Silent heart attacks are often dismissed, as the symptoms are subtle or mistaken for less severe conditions. Unfortunately, ignoring these signs can lead to severe complications, including, heart damage, future risk, untreated heart disease: Silent heart attacks are often a sign of underlying coronary artery disease, which requires medical management,” says Hewlett.
“If you notice new or persistent symptoms, get medical help immediately. Silent heart attack signs often appear during rest or light activity, so don’t wait for severe pain. Call emergency services, take aspirin if your doctor approves, and stay calm and ensure you rest. Immediate action can save your life.
SowetanLIVE
How to take care of your heart health
Learn to read the signs and symptoms of silent heart attacks and how to prevent them through exercise, diet and clean living
Image: 123rf
At least 80% of heart diseases and strokes can be prevented, yet 225 people in SA die of heart conditions every day.
These statistics, recorded by the Heart and Stroke Foundation SA, also show that 10 people suffer a stroke every hour.
Dr Robert Routier, a cardiologist at Netcare Olivedale Hospital, says heart disease is on the rise in SA, and taking care of your heart health and being aware of cardiovascular risk factors can potentially add years to your life.
“Every day there are simple things we can incorporate into our lifestyle that add up to help protect the heart against preventable causes of cardiovascular disease. While diet and exercise play an important role in heart health, there are other factors that can increase our risk of developing heart disease.”
Some of the heart risk factors include a family history of heart disease, diabetes, those with high cholesterol, high blood pressure (hypertension), smokers, overweight and those with a sedentary lifestyle.
Routier says: “Once you are aware of any specific risks you may face, or if you are diagnosed with cardiovascular disease, it is possible to better manage your risk, and if necessary, your cardiologist may prescribe treatment to help slow the progression of the condition.”
Image: 123rf
He urged people to “never ignore symptoms of chest discomfort, because if it is heart-related seeking medical attention could save your life”.
“Too often people mistakenly dismiss cardiac symptoms as heartburn, so it is important to establish the cause. An electrocardiogram [ECG] performed by your general practitioner or at the emergency department with a blood test, can clarify heart-related concerns that require further management.
“If you experience chest pains while exercising, it could be a sign of angina, meaning your heart muscles are not getting enough oxygen, which can be linked to advanced coronary disease, and you should have a medical assessment as soon as possible,” he says.
Murray Hewlett, CEO of Affinity Health, warns of silent heart attacks.
“A silent heart attack is a heart attack that occurs with mild or no noticeable symptoms. According to Medical News Today, a person who has had a silent heart attack has an estimated 35% higher risk of heart failure than a person without a history of heart attacks. People in their early fifties or younger have an even greater risk.
“Silent heart attacks are serious, but knowing the signs can save lives. Pay attention to your heart and act fast if you notice symptoms. Your heart works hard for you — take care of it, and seek medical help if needed. It could make all the difference,” says Hewlett.
FactBOX
Dr Routier gives tips on how you can take care for of your heart:
Aim for at least 40 minutes of defined exercise a day.
Stress control, including a healthy work-life balance and mindfulness, can help to reduce cortisol and adrenergic drive that may be harmful over time.
Maintain a healthy weight.
Have regular heart-related health screenings, including cholesterol, blood pressure and glucose testing.
Carefully manage pre-existing chronic conditions and monitor your treatment progress with your doctor.
Incorporate more physical activity into your daily routine (walking, stretching, taking the stairs instead of the lift, and so on).
Take a moment to think about or chart your dietary intake and exercise habits.
Aim for a balanced and varied diet, with more fresh foods, lower fat and fewer processed foods.
Limit alcohol and refined carbohydrate consumption.
