“The study also found that 87% of individuals with POAG were previously undiagnosed, underscoring the need for regular eye check-ups. Since glaucoma progresses without pain or early warning signs, the department stresses the importance of routine eye tests, particularly for high-risk individuals.
“Early detection and treatment can slow the progression of the disease, helping to preserve vision. The public is encouraged to take advantage of the free screening services available at public health facilities to safeguard their sight. The Gauteng department of health remains committed to reducing preventable blindness and ensuring improved eye health for all,” says Modiba.
A WHO world report on vision projected that the number of people estimated to develop age related macular degeneration and glaucoma would go from 76-million in 2020 to 95.4m in 2030.
“At least 2.2-billion people live with a vision impairment,” read the report.
“In at least 1-billion of these cases, vision impairment could have been prevented or has yet to be addressed.
“Unaddressed refractive error (123.7m), cataract (65.2m), glaucoma (6.9m), corneal opacities (4.2m), diabetic retinopathy (3m), Trachoma (2m) and unaddressed presbyopia (826m).”
The WHO further notes that access to early detection and treatment is limited, especially in Africa.
Affinity Health CEO Murray Hewlett says while glaucoma is associated with older adults, it also affects children, “making early detection and treatment critical in preventing vision loss”.
“Childhood glaucoma, also known as paediatric glaucoma, is a rare but serious condition caused by improper fluid drainage in the eye. This leads to increased intraocular pressure (IOP), which can damage the optic nerve and potentially irreversibly cause vision loss if not treated promptly,” says Hewlett.
Stop glaucoma early and save your sight
Often referred to as the “silent thief of sight”, Glaucoma is a leading cause of irreversible blindness.
When a patient has glaucoma, identified as a major global public health concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO), their optic nerve is damaged and this could lead to blindness.
The optic nerve connects the eye to the brain.
“Glaucoma is caused by damage to the optic nerve, often linked to increased eye pressure. If left untreated, it can lead to permanent blindness,” says Gauteng department of health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba.
“While anyone can develop glaucoma, people over 35, diabetics, those with a family history of the disease and individuals with extreme nearsightedness are at greater risk. The Gauteng department of health is actively working to combat preventable blindness through free eye screenings and treatment at public health facilities across the province.
“Between April 2024 and January 2025, more than 2,000 patients were diagnosed with glaucoma at primary healthcare clinics and referred to hospitals for specialised care. The department has also strengthened optometry services at health facilities, ensuring residents have access to screenings, prescription eye drops, laser procedures and surgical interventions where necessary,” he says.
Modiba says research published in the SA Medical Journal indicates that the prevalence of glaucoma in South Africans aged 40 and above “ranges from 4.5% to 5.3%, with primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG) being the most common form”.
FACT BOX
Hewlett shares some of the treatment options for childhood glaucoma:
Medications: Eye drops, or oral medications can lower eye pressure and are often the first line of treatment.
Surgery: To improve fluid drainage in the eye, surgical procedures, such as trabeculectomy or goniotomy, may be required.
Laser therapy: In some cases, laser treatment is used to manage intraocular pressure.
Vision rehabilitation: Children with significant vision loss may benefit from vision therapy or assistive devices to enhance their quality of life.
He says types of childhood glaucoma include:
True congenital glaucoma: Also known as newborn glaucoma, this subtype accounts for about 25% of cases of PCG. In true congenital glaucoma, the child is either born with ocular enlargement or enlargement of the eyes is noticed within the first month of life. The elevation IOP likely occurs during fetal life.
Infantile glaucoma: This subtype of PCG includes patients who manifest symptoms between 1-36 months old and accounts for about 65% of patients with PCG.
Juvenile glaucoma: This subtype accounts for about 10% of cases of PCG and includes patients with signs of elevated IOP that manifest between three years and adulthood.
“In children, glaucoma often shows noticeable symptoms, unlike the silent progression seen in adults. Early detection is crucial because childhood glaucoma can develop quickly and cause serious vision problems. Watch for these key signs: light sensitivity (photophobia) — children with glaucoma often squint or avoid bright light due to increased eye sensitivity. Excessive tearing (epiphora) — excessive tearing, unrelated to crying, can indicate eye pressure or drainage issues.
“Cloudy or enlarged corneas — the cornea, the clear front part of the eye, may appear cloudy or look larger than expected due to elevated intraocular pressure. Eye redness and irritation — persistent redness or eye irritation can be a warning sign of underlying issues, including glaucoma,” warns Hewlett.
Other key signs include frequent eye rubbing, poor vision or difficulty focusing, abnormal head tilting.
“Early detection and treatment are key to preventing permanent vision loss in children, as their visual systems are still developing. Regular eye check-ups should begin in infancy, especially for children with a family history of glaucoma or other risk factors,” says Hewlett.
He says once an accurate diagnosis is made, the treatment plan kicks in.
