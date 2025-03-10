Disrespect for the dead in search of wealth unforgivable

Even with all my anxiety-fuelled attempts to predict the direction of my conversation with Ngalo, nothing could have prepared me for the strong and deeply disturbing accusations he made. Please listen to the podcast.
Residing in SA often leaves me bewildered by the strange and, at times, unsettling realities of this country.
I mean, honestly — an Afrikaner state still in existence nearly 31 years post-democracy? Infamous social media vagrants thriving? A Bitcoin-only town in the Western Cape? In Joburg, unofficial traffic attendants direct traffic daily, and no-one bats an eyelid. Bewildering!
But nothing could have prepared me for the conversation I had about five days ago — one that left me utterly gobsmacked.
For context, I was interviewing community activist Dr Ntsizakalo Ngalo from the Pondoland region of the Eastern Cape for the latest episode of The Indigenous Corner with Gogo Zipho, a podcast available on the SowetanLIVE website.
Ngalo joined me to shed light on an increasingly volatile situation brewing in Ntabankulu, involving what he and community leader Chief Monwabisi Diko allege to be illegal mining at a quarry on Diko’s ancestral land.
Diko claims that neither he nor his community were informed of any planned mining activity, nor were they consulted about a permit allowing such operations.
However, permit holder Bismark Ndamase categorically states that he obtained the permit through proper consultation. It’s a long, complicated, and highly litigious matter.
But here’s the question: What happened to those remains? Does the community even know? Whose ancestors were disturbed? Who is accountable?
For me, the sheer disrespect for the dead, for ancestral land and for human dignity is unforgivable.
The blatant disregard for people and their rights is equally unforgivable. And all of this is happening in a democratic SA?
Call me naive, but I am in disbelief.
So, where do we go from here?
This is not just a Pondoland issue — it is a South African issue. It speaks to the continued exploitation of marginalised communities, the erosion of indigenous rights and the unchecked greed that prioritises profit over people.
If these allegations hold weight, then where are the regulatory bodies? Where is the government intervention? How is it possible that a community can claim to have been completely sidelined in a process that directly affects their homes, health and heritage?
History has taught us that silence enables injustice. Communities have been robbed of their land before. Now even their ancestors’ resting places are not spared?
The people of Ntabankulu deserve answers. They deserve transparency. They deserve justice.
It’s time to start asking the hard questions — and demanding real accountability.
