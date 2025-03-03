However, people with hearing loss experience other challenges as they navigate their way in the new world where they now need extra help, said Van Wyk.
Treating your hearing loss earlier leads to a better life
Image: Theepatheep Kawinpathawee
Do you constantly have to ask people to repeat themselves during conversations because you did not hear them properly the first time? How about the TV? Do you usually turn up the volume louder than normal and have difficulty hearing well over the telephone?
According to audiologist Bronwyn Van Wyk, these are often subtle signs of hearing loss which also include difficulty hearing speech in the presence of background noise.
Today is World Hearing Day and the World Health Organisation estimates that there are 136-million people with hearing loss in Africa, a figure projected to increase to 337-million by 2050. World Hearing Day is an annual global advocacy initiative to raise awareness about hearing loss and promote ear and hearing care.
Van Wyk, head of audiology at Spec-Savers, a leading Optometry Group in SA, said the theme for 2025 is “Changing mindsets: Empower yourself to make ear and hearing care a reality for all”. She said the theme is fitting given that despite its high prevalence, only about 29% of those with hearing loss use hearing aids.
“Hearing loss affects about one in three adults between the ages of 65 and 74, and more than 80% of those aged 85 years or older.
“The most common type of hearing loss is age-related, though many conditions can interfere with sound vibrations reaching the inner ear and being turned into electrical signals sent to the brain.
FACT BOX
Face the person. This allows them to see your face, making it easier to lip-read and understand facial expressions.
Communicate visually using your face, body and hands to express yourself.
Visual cues from your immediate environment are helpful.Speak clearly and at a moderate pace.
Avoid shouting, as it can distort speech and make lip-reading challenging. Clear and deliberate speech is easier to understand.
Take advantage of new technologies. Exploit the potential from your smartphone or tablet such as using voice-to-text apps, remote sign language interpretation services, and digital sign language dictionaries.
Take advantage of new technologies. Exploit the potential from your smartphone or tablet such as using voice-to-text apps, remote sign language interpretation services, and digital sign language dictionaries.
Learn basic signs and fingerspelling. When you can plan the interaction ahead of time, take the opportunity to learn basic signs and fingerspelling in the national sign language used by the person who is deaf.
Source: World Health Organisation
However, people with hearing loss experience other challenges as they navigate their way in the new world where they now need extra help, said Van Wyk.
“Many people with hearing loss experience a drop in self-esteem and confidence because of their impaired ability to communicate with other people, which affects their mental health, social participation and work life, she said.
“Because people are struggling to hear, they start to withdraw themselves from social interaction. This can lead to isolation, loneliness and depression and has a huge impact on their quality of life. Untreated hearing loss has also been linked to dementia. Treating your hearing is not only about looking after your ears, but also about looking after your brain too by keeping the neural pathways stimulated,” Van Wyk says.
She said an additional challenge lies with the stigma associated with wearing a hearing aid. According to Van Wyk, many people may initially be in denial about needing hearing aids.
“People still think that hearing aids are big and bulky. But thanks to the advancements in technology, hearing aids are now so discreet – they are nearly invisible and not easily noticeable.
“Once fitted with the devices, many express that they wished they had done it sooner, realising just how much they had been missing out on.
“According to research, a majority of hearing aid users report a notable improvement in their quality of life, with studies often showing that about 80% of patients experience a positive impact from using hearing aids.”
Advancements in hearing aids have led to the development of smaller, more advanced devices packed with hi-tech features. Modern hearing aids can now connect directly to your smartphone, allowing you to stream calls and music seamlessly.
Early intervention is key when it comes to hearing loss, Van Wyk advised. “Like with anything in life, the earlier, the better. Treating your hearing loss earlier leads to a better quality of life, maintains connections with others and preserves your brain health,” she said.
