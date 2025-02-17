“Your background and identity are assets that add to the richness of the institution’s community. By seeking support and building connections you can foster a sense of belonging, strengthen your resilience and make the most of your higher education experience on your path to future personal and career success.”
How to overcome isolation and build connections on campus
The higher education academic year is now in full swing.
From leaving your family at home to staying at res, making new friends and choosing your modules, it’s all happening in a frenzied rush involving often tough decisions.
Even bigger decisions have to be made by some students because they did not get space on their first choice courses.
And then there’s the excitement of taking those first steps towards the career of your dreams.
Kuningi!
While change is good and entering an institution of higher learning is a significant milestone, it can be challenging.
Independent Institute of Education general manager Peter Kriel says students may indeed face challenges, especially if experiencing feelings of exclusion.
“Adapting to the new environment and feeling included is essential for success and wellbeing, and it’s important to know there are steps you can take if you feel disconnected or isolated.
“For students who feel marginalised, familiarising themselves with support groups on campus is essential for fostering a sense of belonging and overcoming feelings of isolation.”
“Taking care of your mental, physical and emotional health is essential, and building confidence by practising positive self-talk and setting personal goals can help you feel grounded. Prioritise time for activities you enjoy and use self-care practices that help you recharge while keeping abreast of the academic expectations.
“Your background and identity are assets that add to the richness of the institution’s community. By seeking support and building connections you can foster a sense of belonging, strengthen your resilience and make the most of your higher education experience on your path to future personal and career success.”
Kriel encourages students to use the support services provided on campus.
“Support groups offer safe spaces where students can connect with peers who understand their unique experiences, providing emotional support, practical guidance and a community of shared identity,” he said.
“These support structures empower students to navigate challenges, advocate for their needs, and help them feel valued within the larger campus environment, which can significantly enhance their overall higher education experience and academic success.
“Many higher education institutions have dedicated groups for students from diverse or marginalised backgrounds who may need additional support, such as LGBTQ+ support organisations, religious societies, women’s networks and cultural or racial affinity groups.
“Joining these groups early on can help you build connections, find allies and meet others who share similar experiences. It is, however, important to attend introductory events or orientation sessions to discover these communities and make new connections.”
When should one reach out?
“If you’re feeling isolated or overwhelmed, don’t hesitate to reach out. These services often have counsellors experienced in helping students navigate feelings of exclusion and can provide strategies for building resilience and creating a positive experience.
“Even if you think you don’t yet need it, make a point of visiting your institution’s wellness or student support centre to learn about the resources available to you, should they be required later.”
The SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) has a bi-weekly student support group to help young adults "navigate academic pressures, personal challenges and transitioning to tertiary life".
If you or someone you know is having difficulties, you may contact Sadag on 0800 36 36 36 or WhatsApp 076 882 2775 for help.
Kriel gives these tips to help you cope:
Build a support network: Building relationships with lecturers or academic advisers can create a network of support and guidance as they are often well-versed about the institution’s resources and may help you connect with other students or mentors who can support you.
Faculty members can also advocate for more inclusive environments in the classroom. So, before you feel excluded, make a point of approaching a faculty member or adviser after lectures, or during office hours, to introduce yourself and share your interests and goals.
Institutional policies: Most good institutions will have anti-discrimination policies in place. Familiarise yourself with these and don’t hesitate to speak up if you experience or witness discrimination. Good institutions will have offices dedicated to equity, diversity and inclusion where you can report issues or seek advice on how to handle them. If you are being discriminated against in any way, keep a record of any incidents or feelings of exclusion and know where to find information on your institution’s policies.
Get involved: Participating in activities outside classes, such as clubs, sports or volunteer programmes, is a great way to meet people from different backgrounds and build a sense of belonging.
Engagement in these areas often strengthens connections and fosters a sense of community. It is advisable to explore extra-curricular activities that interest you, even if they are outside your comfort zone, as they provide a chance to meet others and enrich your campus experience.
