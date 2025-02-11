Encourage youth to open up to curb suicides

The World Health Organisation (WHO) notes that suicide is the third leading cause of death in older adolescents and young adults (15 to 29 years).
“Risk factors for suicide are multifaceted and include harmful use of alcohol, abuse in childhood, stigma against help-seeking, barriers to accessing care and access to means of suicide.”
WHO said emotional disorders are common among adolescents.
“Anxiety disorders [which may involve panic or excessive worry] are the most prevalent in this age group and are more common among older than among younger adolescents. It is estimated that 4.4% of 10 to 14-year-olds and 5.5% of 15 to 19-year-olds experience an anxiety disorder.
“Depression is estimated to occur among 1.4% of adolescents aged 10–14 years, and 3.5% of 15 to 19-year-olds. Depression and anxiety share some of the same symptoms, including rapid and unexpected changes in mood. Anxiety and depressive disorders can profoundly affect school attendance and schoolwork. Social withdrawal can worsen isolation and loneliness. Depression can lead to suicide,” said WHO.
Chambers said anyone who is dealing with a large number of stresses or problems could be led to having suicidal thoughts.
“If those thoughts of suicide last over a long period [two to four weeks], it can lead to suicide behaviour.”
She says this may include preparing for death, saying goodbye and coming up with an action plan. “It may lead to a suicide attempt.”
Director of psychosocial support in the department of education, Sibongile Monareng, said: “In keeping with the theme of this year’s campaign, we want to encourage learners to treat each other with kindness and to consider how their behaviour might affect others.
“We also urge parents and other adults to create psychologically safe homes and spaces where children can experience peace, support and acceptance.”
Mhlanga urged educators, parents and community members to “engage in discussions with young people about their emotional wellbeing and to promote looking after one’s mental health”.
“By creating safe spaces for dialogue, we can help dismantle the stigma surrounding mental health and promote positive help-seeking behaviours among young people. As a department, we are committed to continue working with our sister departments and all our stakeholders to ensure that our schools and communities are emotionally safe zones for all young people.
“Together, we can reinforce the message that the feelings of young people matter and that open dialogue is the first step towards healing and resilience,” said Mhlanga.
Encourage youth to open up to curb suicides
Leading cause of suicide in SA is depression
Image: 123RF
More than 7,400 children aged below 18 were treated for suicide attempts in just eight months.
According to statistics from the department of health 7,426 children were treated across the country between April and December 2024.
This means on average; 928 children were treated for suicide attempts a month.
The department of basic education released the stats on Monday to mark Teen Suicide Prevention Week which started on Sunday and ends on February 16.
“The department recognises the tragedy of children and young people dying by suicide,” said education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.
“Suicide remains a global public health challenge. This concerning data from the department of health highlights the need for comprehensive and co-ordinated efforts to address mental health challenges and prevent suicide among young people.
“This year’s theme for teen suicide prevention week is: “Your Feelings Matter, Let's Talk”, emphasising the importance of recognising and acknowledging young people’s feelings, encouraging them to open up and seek help when needed.”
SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) operations director, Cassey Chambers, said if your child has been talking about dying or is isolating or getting easily agitated, they may be having suicidal thoughts and this did not happen overnight.
“There are so many contributing factors to suicide and that’s what makes suicide or suicidal thoughts or suicidal aviation so complex. The leading cause of suicide in SA and globally is undiagnosed or untreated depression. Depression does not discriminate,” says Chambers.
WARNING SIGNS
Someone talking about death – That is a big, red flag. Someone saying things such as “I wish I wasn’t here any more” or “Everyone would be better off if I was dead. I don’t want to be a burden to anyone any more”. They may be saying this in person or posting this on social media or any kind of communication.
Giving away prized possessions – (They do this because) they don’t need it any more. We often see this with young people. They will give away their music collection, their favourite clothes or their favourite soccer boots or memorabilia.
Isolation from family and friends – There is a drastic change in their eating or sleeping habits. They start to withdraw and not want to be around anyone, not want to do anything.
You also see a big drop in their mood where they’ve also lost motivation, they feel pessimistic about everything. Quick to cry or anger or get agitated. They have low energy.
Sadag operations director Cassey Chambers said one suicide is one too many and during teen suicide prevention week, Sadag will educate parents, guardians, teachers, families, caregivers about what signs to look for and how to better support those at risk. “What’s really crucial is [knowing] that there is help available.
We are here to help,” said Chambers. She encouraged anyone who needs help or knows someone at risk to reach out to Sadag’s 24-hour toll-free emergency suicide crisis helpline on 0800567567 or SMS 31393 anytime of the day and someone will call you back.
Sadag also has useful material with more tips, signs to look out for and where to get help, on their website - www.sadag.org
