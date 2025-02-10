“Other signs of mental health distress that should also be of concern include changes in the young person’s eating or sleeping patterns, loss of interest in things that were once enjoyable, increased risk-taking behaviours, drug or alcohol use, isolation, aggressive behaviour, mood changes and feelings of guilt or worthlessness,” Gonsalves says.
How to identify subtle signs of self-harm in teens
SA commemorates teen suicide week 3
One in 10 teenagers may self-harm, often in secret, concealing the scars or evidence of their injuries.
“Self-harm is any non-suicidal behaviour where someone directly and intentionally inflicts harm or injury on their body, often as a way of dealing with emotional distress and pain without the conscious intention of suicide,” said Netcare Akeso crisis line manager Megan Gonsalves as the country commemorates Teen Suicide Week from today.
“Self-harm can take many forms, including cutting, scratching, picking at scabs so they don’t heal, intentionally causing bruising, burning oneself with cigarettes, matches, candles or lighters, poking objects through the body, self-medicating, using poison or harmful chemicals and pulling out hair.
“If left unaddressed, self-harm can increase the risk of suicidal thoughts and behaviours, so parents and caregivers should be aware of the subtle signs that could suggest self-harming, particularly among teenagers who are in this high-risk age group,” she says.
“Other signs of mental health distress that should also be of concern include changes in the young person’s eating or sleeping patterns, loss of interest in things that were once enjoyable, increased risk-taking behaviours, drug or alcohol use, isolation, aggressive behaviour, mood changes and feelings of guilt or worthlessness,” Gonsalves says.
She says it can be difficult to understand why a young person would harm themselves intentionally.
“Self-harm serves many different functions for the people who feel the need to engage in these behaviours and the reasons for self-harm differ. Self-harm can serve as an attempt to regulate difficult emotions, especially when a person does not feel able to express this verbally or to handle situations beyond their control and cope with trauma, abuse or memories of trauma.
"For some, it can be an outlet for stress and tension, provide a sense of safety and protection or even serve as a form of self-punishment. Cutting and other forms of hurting oneself intentionally can offer a distraction from emotional pain through physical pain.
"Whatever the underlying cause of distress, not talking about it increases the pressure until it becomes unbearable for the young person. When overwhelmed by emotions, a young person might direct these feelings inward, using their own body to express what they cannot put into words. In moments of panic, this act might seem like the only option, offering a fleeting sense of relief,” says Gonsalves.
She says studies show that “some 50% of teens who self-harm do so repeatedly, increasing their risk of greater physical harm over time”.
“Usually, self-harming wounds are initially not severe enough to require stitches or medical attention. Therefore, the impulse continues unnoticed and unchecked. Sometimes self-harming behaviours can escalate, with wounds eventually requiring clinical intervention – frequently, this is what makes others aware of it for the first time.
“Talking about self-harm is one of the surest methods of prevention and teaching healthy coping skills for managing difficult emotions, and can go a long way to protecting your child. If your child is self-harming, professional mental health support can help with addressing the underlying issues or emotions that may be contributing to the behaviour,” Gonsalves says.
If you or someone you know is dealing with self-harm or any other mental health issue, you may contact Netcare Akeso's 24-hour crisis line on 0861-435-787 for confidential counselling and advice on available assistance options.
Identify if your child is self-harming:
