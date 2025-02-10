Endangered: Traditional garments and garment makers

For the last month or so, I have engaged you all in discussions about traditional garments, their significance, and intended symbolism within modern cultural contexts and backdrops.
The traditional garments detailed were specific to the Xhosa culture, with particular reference to the 2024 Umgidi (homecoming ceremony) season. I also alluded to the somewhat “endangered” indigenous knowledge associated with traditional garments on a symbolic level.
What I didn’t do, however, was share my theories and understandings behind the causes of the disconnect in knowledge regarding these garments. Walk with me ...
In a more traditional society, ceremonial clothing like umbhaco (traditional skirt or dress) is made and sewn by a direct senior family member, such as Umakhulu (grandmother) or a senior maternal or paternal aunt. When I was growing up, on my maternal side of the family, my grandmother (Madlamini) and her sister-in-law (uMandlovu) would assist one another in making imibhaco for us and themselves.
When I was undergoing my first ancestral initiation in 2019/2020, my grandmother pulled out her sewing machine to make garments for me at every stage of my journey. All I had to do was describe the items that were needed, source the fabric, and ensure that my gran had tea and something to eat while she made the garments. I paid her in love and adoration.
For my ancestral garments specifically, it was important that they were made by someone who was spiritually sound and had my best interests at heart — someone with strong faith and belief in the validity of my spiritual undertaking, who knew what the garments were for and understood their role in creating them. My grandmother embodied this role with seriousness and determination.
On a spiritual level, the idea of energy transference remains omnipresent — those who handle the making of garments inevitably affect the person for whom the garments are intended. This is why the making of traditional garments is entrusted to elders, as they possess wisdom and the matriarchal traits of warmth, nurturing, and resilience — all of which are needed at any given point.
Endangered: Traditional garments and garment makers
While modern convenience makes traditional attire more accessible, it comes at the cost of authenticity, spiritual significance and economic sustainability for traditional artisans
For this reason, it remains important for these garments to be handmade rather than bought in a ready-made state, with no trace of origin or intention. This brings me to what I believe is a major threat to traditional clothing: fast fashion.
What do I mean by fast fashion? I am referring to the rise of establishments such as China Mall and Marabastad, where one can source anything from household items to traditional clothing, fabrics, and ready-made beaded necklaces, headbands and more. One might assume that the availability of traditional garments in such places ensures accessibility for people who live far from their ancestral homes but still need traditional attire for ceremonies like weddings and Heritage Day.
Unfortunately, fast fashion often uses inauthentic materials to produce traditional garments that should be made with specific fabrics. In the case of umbhaco, those fabrics would be intente and ichele. Additionally, fast fashion tends to produce overly modernised versions of imibhaco, sometimes with unnecessary additions that distort the symbolism of these garments.
Most importantly, I believe fast fashion directly threatens the livelihoods of traditional dress and bead makers, who use this cultural role as a means of income for their families.
I do not absolve myself of the responsibility of acquiring traditional garments from these establishments. The accessibility, variety, and affordability of such garments are incredibly enticing. However, I will say that the garments I acquired were appropriate for my position as an unmarried maiden in my family.
The survival of traditional garment-making depends on preserving the knowledge and skills passed down through generations. While modern convenience makes traditional attire more accessible, it often comes at the cost of authenticity, spiritual significance, and economic sustainability for traditional artisans. If we are to safeguard this cultural heritage, we must be intentional about where we source our garments and support those who uphold these traditions.
The stories, meanings, and craftsmanship behind each piece of clothing are just as valuable as the garments themselves.
