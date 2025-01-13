Who wears umbhaco and what it signifies

Imigidi are often generously catered with freshly slaughtered meat, food and drink. Attendees sing, dance and celebrate. Last season, I couldn't help but notice the growing popularity of drunken elders appearing on my social media feed.
Yes, at the time we laughed, but looking back I cannot see it in any other way than betrayal of trust and disrespect. Disrespect in an African cultural context. We are not even allowed to linguistically describe elders as drunk. Let’s not do that again. Imigidi are too sacred and too culturally significant for us to make a spectacle of ourselves over frivolous things such as social media..
Another aspect that completely threw me off was the way that some social media users were dressed. Their choice of imibhaco (traditional Xhosa attire). Please do not read me incorrectly. Most of those outfits were drop-dead gorgeous to look at and adore from afar. However, it seems that we have forgotten that umbhaco signifies your position in the family, which is why a mother and daughter do not wear the same umbhaco because the mother or wife is married into the family while the daughter is a descendant.
The wife is obligated to cover her head and cover her waist with a scarf. Additionally, though it may be a lost practice, the piping or decorative black stipes sewn on the bottom of the umbhaco of the wives married into the family, signifies the number of children birthed by the woman into the family.
While the daughter attends a mgidi at her familial home, she is under no obligation to dress as a wife, even if she is married. This is because in her family she is still a daughter, and the attendees can only delineate between wives and daughters by looking at who is wearing what.
Aside from being a party pooper, I am happy that you find pride in your cultures, sharing your traditional dress and celebrations. I am against the humiliation of elders though and I think it is important to dress appropriately for traditional functions.
Over the next few weeks, I look forward to journeying with you as we unpack imibhaco and the kinds one should wear based on their position in your family.
Who wears umbhaco and what it signifies
Image: Eugene Coetzee
It was a gorgeous festive season indeed. I sincerely wish you all a happy New Year, one where you will find it less tedious to honour yourself and set realistic goals.
I think by now we all agree that the festive season was carried by the Xhosa nation per the many social commentators (read TikTokers).
On a more serious note, the advent of social media, TikTok specifically, has allowed people to capture moments that they brazenly share. This festive season we watched as people captured their inebriated relatives in the most vulnerable states. We saw relatives confronting one another after gaining some liquid courage. We read story threads on X as people shared their family dramas and sensitive information.
For context, the festive season is when those who live and work in big cities can retreat to their ancestral homes. Ideally, one would retreat to their ancestral homes for rest. However, existing in an African home and family means you have a full social calendar with many obligations, and it is your duty to show up and be helpful.
The Eastern Cape, in December for example, sees lobola negotiations, amabhaso (traditional bridal showers), wedding ceremonies as well as the homecoming ceremonies (or imigidi) of thousands of abakwetha (young male initiates). The homecoming ceremonies also known as umgidi see the family, neighbours and friends of the young men celebrating this milestone, adorning him with a new bed, clothing and the works as he starts his journey into manhood while physically leaving his boyhood and its material possessions behind.
Image: SUPPLIED
