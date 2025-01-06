New year, new me. New Year resolutions, check. Go to church and the gym more, see family more often, eat clean...
It all sounds great in your head and looks good in your colourful journal.
You’ve even created a vision board with beautiful pictures and you used coloured pens.
It’s the 6th day of the year, have you been eating that broccoli? Have you been hitting those 10,000 steps a day?
Did you even go to church yesterday for the first Sunday service of the year?
We listen, we don’t judge...🫣 (peeking emojis)
But, reality is, if you want to achieve greatness and be the best you can and reach your spiritual and those fitness goals, something has to be done differently ... and stick to it.
Talent & culture strategist and executive coach Anja van Beek says: “The beginning of a new year is a special time. It’s a moment filled with hope, ambition, and the excitement of a clean slate. You set goals, make resolutions, and dream of reaching your ambitions you set every year.
“But as the days roll by, many lose the spark and the motivation. Life gets busy, old habits creep in, and those big dreams feel increasingly out of reach. In fact, a 2024 survey by the Pew Research Center found that less than a month into the new year, only 59% of people who made multiple resolutions had kept all of them. After that, the stick-to-it rate typically slides even more.”
Who can relate?
Be encouraged and know that you can do better.
Tips to keep your new year resolutions alive
Start with the easiest and most achievable goals
Image: 123RF
New year, new me. New Year resolutions, check. Go to church and the gym more, see family more often, eat clean...
It all sounds great in your head and looks good in your colourful journal.
You’ve even created a vision board with beautiful pictures and you used coloured pens.
It’s the 6th day of the year, have you been eating that broccoli? Have you been hitting those 10,000 steps a day?
Did you even go to church yesterday for the first Sunday service of the year?
We listen, we don’t judge...🫣 (peeking emojis)
But, reality is, if you want to achieve greatness and be the best you can and reach your spiritual and those fitness goals, something has to be done differently ... and stick to it.
Talent & culture strategist and executive coach Anja van Beek says: “The beginning of a new year is a special time. It’s a moment filled with hope, ambition, and the excitement of a clean slate. You set goals, make resolutions, and dream of reaching your ambitions you set every year.
“But as the days roll by, many lose the spark and the motivation. Life gets busy, old habits creep in, and those big dreams feel increasingly out of reach. In fact, a 2024 survey by the Pew Research Center found that less than a month into the new year, only 59% of people who made multiple resolutions had kept all of them. After that, the stick-to-it rate typically slides even more.”
Who can relate?
Be encouraged and know that you can do better.
Here are some tips from Van Beek to help you stay on course:
Reframe resolution to evolution: The term resolutions often feels rigid, tied to the pressure of immediate change and perfection. Instead, reframing resolutions as evolutions shifts the focus to growth, learning, and gradual progress – allowing for flexibility and self-compassion along the way.
What if in 2025, instead of focusing on perfection or impressive resolutions, why not lean into something more sustainable: momentum? Momentum is a powerful force that can carry us through the inevitable ups and downs of life. Like a snowball rolling down a hill, it starts small but grows over time, creating incredible progress with far less effort than we might imagine.
Example: If financial freedom is your goal, start with saving just R100 a week. Once this becomes second nature, increase the amount.
Big shifts start with tiny habits – momentum begins with small wins: Each time we achieve something, no matter how minor, our brain releases dopamine, the feel-good chemical. This boost not only improves our mood but also reinforces our belief that success is possible. These small victories act as stepping stones, leading us towards larger goals.
People often wonder how long it takes to form a habit, but the truth is, there’s no one-size-fits-all answer as intrinsic motivation, the environment and repetitions play a part. There’s no magic timeline that guarantees success, and the popular rule of thumb of 21 days to change a habit is an oversimplification.
Set yourself up for success in 2025
Evolve your identity, not just your behaviour: True change begins when you focus on who you are becoming rather than just the actions you are taking. Instead of setting a goal like, “I want to read more books,” reframe it as, “I’m becoming someone who values learning and growth.”
This subtle shift from behaviour to identity fosters intrinsic motivation, making it easier to maintain habits because they align with your sense of self. When your actions reflect the person, you aspire to be, they feel more natural and sustainable, creating lasting change.
Consistently show up: It’s not about making drastic changes overnight; it’s about showing up regularly, even if the effort seems small.
A daily 10-minute walk might not seem like much, but over a year, it adds up to significant benefits for your health. This is why momentum thrives on consistency over intensity. It’s better to commit to manageable actions you can sustain rather than aiming for perfection and burning out after a week.
Celebrate progress, not perfection: Embrace the momentum – start with the easiest and most achievable goals. Tackling small tasks first creates quick wins that build your confidence. It’s essential to celebrate the small steps and acknowledge the effort, even when the results aren’t immediate. By shifting our focus from the outcome to the process, we allow ourselves to stay motivated and enjoy the journey.
Momentum isn’t about perfection; it’s about persistence. It’s about showing up, taking one step at a time, and allowing those steps to build into something extraordinary.
"Instead of chasing resolutions that feel overwhelming, embrace the power of momentum. Momentum fuels growth,” says Van Beek.
Happy New Year and I hope in 2025 you do things differently and become the great you are. Remember to put yourself first, take care of your mental and physical health. LOVE and light!
mashabas@sowetan.co.za
Tips to manage screen time and ensure children remain safe
Guidelines to keep seasonal allergies at bay
Spring is the season of detoxification – reset your body and mind
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos