“To set yourself up for success in 2025, consider incorporating four essential elements into your routine,” says talent & culture strategist and executive coach, Anja van Beek.
So, what’s in your 2025 toolkit, asks Van Beek as she shares these tips:
Mindset reset rituals: Ground yourself and start each day with purpose. Morning affirmations, gratitude journaling, or an evening mind dump to clear your thoughts can help cultivate a positive and focused mindset.
Energy amplifiers: Prioritise your vitality and wellbeing. Regular movement, quality sleep, staying hydrated and nurturing meaningful relationships are key factors that boost both physical and mental energy.
An accountability partner: Whether it’s a trusted friend, coach, or supportive community. These connections provide encouragement, perspective, and the motivation to stay on track with your goals. These practices can create a strong foundation for a fulfilling and impactful year.
Choose words carefully: The words we use shapes our mindset and replacing rigid phrases like “I must eat healthy every day” with growth-oriented ones such as “I am learning to make choices that nourish me” can make a significant difference. This shift from pressure to curiosity fosters a sense of patience and self-compassion.
Momentum and repetition are key: Neuroscientist Dr Caroline Leaf highlights the importance of neuroplasticity in habit formation and behaviour change. Her research aligns with the idea that it takes more than the commonly touted 21 days to form a lasting habit.
“The first 21 days, the focus is on identifying habits and actively replacing them with positive alternatives, the next 21 days are crucial for reinforcing the new neural networks formed in the first phase. This stage involves consistent repetition of the positive behaviour or thought, which strengthens the brain's wiring and the final phase consolidates the habit, embedding it into the subconscious mind and making it automatic. By this point, the behaviour becomes a natural part of daily life.”
Number: 63 – The proposed number of days for effective habit formation.
QUOTE: Start small, stay consistent, and watch your progress expand into something remarkable. – Anja van Beek
