Here's an explanation on how peripheral bloodstem cell collection is done and what happens thereafter:
Preliminary medical assessment of the donor in collection centre duration: One day, including travelling
After the preliminary assessment duration: Generally 14-21 days
Preparation for the collection (day 4): Stimulation of the stem cells with the naturally occurring growth factor (granulocyte colony-stimulating factor) will start four days before your collection date
Possible side effects (following stimulation): Flu-like symptoms such as headaches, bone or muscle pain, nausea, fatigue, skin rash
The day of the collection: Less than 1% of your stem cells will be collected during the process. You will be continuously monitored by the specialised nurse. (duration one-two days)
Possible side effects: Slight bruising at the needle site, numbness or tingling, chills, a temporary decrease in blood platelet count, light-headedness and nausea
Risks: Infections of the puncture sites/areas• Research indicates that there are no long-term side effects
Returning to work: Usually within two days – DKMS Africa
How bloodstem cell collection is done
