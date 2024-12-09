Nothing could have ever prepared Mapula Molusi for news that her little girl, Oratilwe, had a rare blood disorder, aplastic anaemia.
For months, there was a desperate search for nine-year-old Oratilwe’s stem cell donor match to save her life with no luck.
“The day Oratilwe was diagnosed with aplastic anaemia – a rare but serious blood disorder – my whole world came to a halt. I couldn’t go to work, I couldn’t focus on anything else. I was consumed by my daughter’s illness and I was helpless,” says Molusi.
“What began as mysterious symptoms in April, led to a painful goodbye in October. She stopped going to school because she was so sick. I remember sleeping on hospital benches, hoping she would not leave me like her older brother did.
"As her sickness got worse, leading up to the anniversary of his death, my silent prayers slowly turned to silent sobs,” she recalls.
What is aplastic anaemia?
The National Health Institute defines it as a rare but serious blood condition that occurs when one’s bone marrow cannot make enough new blood cells for the body to work normally. It can develop quickly or slowly, and it can be mild or serious.
There is no way to prevent aplastic anaemia.
Some of the symptoms are fatigue, infections that last a long time and easy bruising or bleeding.
Molusi said she did not know anything about the illness, adding that her daughter was in so much pain.
She said their journey in trying to find a donor was stressful.
"I couldn't donate for her because I have high blood. She doesn't have siblings who could donate for her. From those people who were donating, no one was a match."
Become a stem cell donor and save lives
People aged between 17 and 55 who are in good health urged to register as donors
How bloodstem cell collection is done
She remembers her daughter as a joyful and energetic child.
"I miss her so much. I'm lonely. She was in pain and I couldn't take it away from her. We must band together and help those in need. We need to raise awareness about stem cell donation. I want to see other children saved. I want to give them life,” she says.
DKMS Africa head of community engagement and communication, Palesa Mokomele, says: “Nobody with a blood cancer or blood disorder should die because they are unable to find a matching stem cell donor."
Molusi is now rising above her grief and is encouraging people to be heroes in other people’s lives by registering as stem cell donors.
Medical doctor Andrew Ross is one patient in need of a stem cell transplant.
“With only six to fifteen months left to live, Andrew, a medical professional and family man, was recently diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome [MDS]. As he fights for a second chance at life, he is dedicating himself to raising awareness about the transformative power of stem cell transplants,” says Mokomele.
“For years, he had been a regular blood donor. However, when Andrew went to donate blood in March, his world was turned upside down. The routine finger prick revealed his haemoglobin levels were alarmingly low. Worried about this unexpected result, he underwent a full blood count, which set off a cascade of tests.”
FACT BOX
DKMS is an international non-profit organisation founded in Germany in 1991. The organisation is dedicated to the fight against blood cancer. It has offices in SA, Germany, US, Poland, UK and Chile. It has over 12-million registered donors. To become a donor, register here: Register today at https://www.dkms-africa.org/register-now
She says a bone marrow biopsy confirmed Ross had high-risk MDS – a type of rare blood cancer that affects normal blood cell production in the bone marrow.
Symptoms of MDS include shortness of breath, unusual paleness and pinpoint-sized red spots just beneath the skin, caused by bleeding.
Ross says despite his illness, he wants to raise awareness.
“When you’re told how limited your time might be, it’s overwhelming. However, I’ve decided to turn my story into a mission to spread awareness about the lifesaving impact of a stem cell transplant. Even if it doesn’t save me, it might save someone else,” says Ross.
Mokomele has urged people aged between 17 and 55 who are in good health to register as stem cell donors.
“Having dedicated his [Ross] life to caring for others, he now urgently needs someone to help him,” said Mokomele.
