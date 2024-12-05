Decathlon’s new Mall of Africa store is a wonderland for sports enthusiasts

Leading global sports retailer Decathlon has officially opened the doors to its newest Mzansi store at Gauteng’s Mall of Africa.

Spanning over 1,000m2, it’s been designed in line Decathlon’s vision to create a safe, inclusive and accessible space for all types of sports enthusiasts to explore and enrich their lives with the right sporting gear and experiences — and it certainly delivers.

Offering access to more than 30 sports, it boasts an extensive selection of over 2,000 products with a special focus on South African favourites like hiking, swimming and padel.

Beyond its sheer size and huge product range, what truly sets this store apart is its embodiment of Decathlon’s new brand vision, encapsulated in the tagline “Ready to Play?” and a fresh design concept that elevates the shopping experience with innovative layouts and interactive spaces.