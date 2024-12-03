Hi-Tec is your go-to for versatile wardrobe essentials this summer
The brand offers a wide selection of stylish finds that’ll keep you cool, comfortable and ready for any adventure these holidays
Now’s the time to refresh your wardrobe with pieces that are as fun and dynamic as your summer plans. After all, the right gear doesn’t just make you look good — it enhances each joyful moment you experience with friends and family along the way.
Whether you’re hitting trails, exploring the city or simply enjoying a tranquil day outside, Hi-Tec’s got you covered with a selection of summer essentials for the whole family. Here are some of the highlights:
Freedom OG shoe: A classic with history
Few items of apparel capture the essence of South African culture quite like the iconic Hi-Tec Freedom OG shoe (pictured above). This standout sneaker honours the legacy of SA’s late president Nelson Mandela and his remarkable journey to freedom. Its design is based on a reimagined version of the Hi-Tec Wimbledon, the shoe that Madiba wore in 1990.
With its lightweight construction, cushioned lining and impact-absorbing midsole, the Freedom OG is as comfortable as it is stylish. Its versatile, gender-neutral design ensures it suits everyone, making it the perfect shoe for sneaker lovers of all ages.
Available in both adult and kids’ sizing, and in striking white/black and white/royal blue combinations, these sneakers add a bold touch to any outfit while celebrating an enduring legacy.
Wander jacket: lightweight protection, any time, anywhere
A reliable jacket is essential, even in the warmer months. The Hi-Tec Wander jacket is a brilliant option for those cooler evenings, sudden rain showers or breezy mornings. With the growing popularity of running, turning jogging into a trendy social activity, this jacket also proves to be a must-have for early morning or late evening runs.
Made from 100% nylon, it’s ultra-lightweight, wind- and water-resistant, and compact enough to pack into its own chest pocket for easy carrying. When not in use, wear it around your waist with its elastic band — perfect for quick access during a jog or urban explorations. Reflective elements enhance visibility, keeping you safe while you move.
The Wander jacket ensures you’re ready for anything the weather throws your way, without compromising on style or convenience.
Ula sandal: summer comfort meets versatility
For those sunny days that call for something a little more relaxed, the Ula sandal is your go-to.
This unique, unisex sandal by Hi-Tec is designed to keep you cool and comfortable, whether you’re enjoying a day at the beach, exploring forest trails or simply soaking up the sun in the city.
The sandal’s synthetic upper and soft linings are complemented by adjustable Velcro straps, ensuring a secure and tailored fit. Its removable heel strap gives you the flexibility to wear it in two ways, making it even more versatile.
With a compression-moulded EVA midsole and a durable rubber outsole, the Ula sandal provides the support you need for a long day on your feet. It’s an essential for anyone with a vibrant, outdoor-loving lifestyle.
Leo and Geo tops: an activewear must-have
With running clubs turning streets across the country into flourishing, trendy social hubs, breathable and comfortable tops have become wardrobe essentials. Hi-Tec’s activewear shirts — including the Geo short sleeve for him and Leo short sleeve for her — are designed for those constantly on the move.
Keen runners appreciate lightweight, breathable fabric that keeps them cool and comfortable, whether tackling a 5km, hitting the gym or catching up with friends post-run. Engineered to wick away moisture and regulate body temperature, these tops ensure you stay fresh, no matter the activity. Their versatile, minimalist style makes them easy to pair with running tights or casual shorts, bringing together functionality and style seamlessly.
Visit your nearest Hi-Tec store or the brand's website to shop these and other seasonal essentials that combine comfort, quality and thoughtful design.
This article was sponsored by Hi-Tec.