Ways to guard against sun damage from Affinity Health:
Choose the right sunscreen: The Cancer Association of SA recommends using a broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen with a high sun protection factor (SPF). For the best protection, apply sunscreen about 30 minutes before you head outdoors. This gives it time to absorb into the skin properly. Reapply it every two hours or more often if you’re in the water or sweating, and remember to cover places like the ears, the back of the neck, and the tops of your feet.
Choose sunglasses that specifically offer 100% UV protection to safeguard your eyes and protect your lips with an SPF of at least 15.
Cover up: Wear protective clothing to shield yourself from the sun (tightly woven, loose-fitting clothing offers extra coverage and protection). Invest in a wide-brimmed hat to protect your ears, face, and neck, as well as sunglasses that block UVA and UVB rays.
Seek shade: The sun’s rays are most intense between 10am and 4pm. A simple way to gauge this is by checking your shadow – if it’s shorter than you, UV exposure is at its highest. Find a spot in the shade or use a sun umbrella whenever possible.
Skip the tanning beds: Tanning beds expose your skin to intense UV rays, significantly increasing your risk of skin cancer. If you want a sun-kissed look, consider instant tan lotions.
Check for medication warnings: Some medications, such as antibiotics, acne treatments, certain diuretics and antihistamines, can make your skin more sensitive to sunlight (photosensitivity), increasing the risk of burning. Always check the label, and if you’re taking something that increases sun sensitivity, take extra precautions like wearing protective clothing and using sunscreen more frequently.
Watch for changes in your skin: It’s a good habit to monitor any new or changing moles, spots, or marks on your skin. If something seems unusual, consult a doctor right away.
“By following these simple steps, you can reduce your risk of sun damage, prevent premature ageing and lower your chances of developing severe skin issues,” says Affinity Health CEO Murray Hewlett.
SowetanLIVE
Reduce your risk of sun damage
Image: 123RF
SowetanLIVE
