“The National Institutes of Health highlights the importance of sunshine for our bodies to make vitamin D, essential for healthy bones and lowering the risk of developing autoimmune diseases,” says Murray Hewlett, CEO of Affinity Health.
“However, too much sun exposure can be dangerous,” he warns.
Vitaderm’s marketing manager Ruan Winter said: “Hotter weather and increased exposure to sun, heat, and humidity can lead to buildup on the skin, dullness, and even pesky breakouts. Incorporating clarifying and brightening ingredients into your routine can help keep skin fresh, balanced, and radiant all season long.
“Key ingredients like salicylic acid, papain extract, niacinamide, and ultra-fine rice powder are perfect additions to any summer skincare routine to achieve the glow we all long for.”
Hewlett says many often think of a tan as a sign of health.
“But it’s your skin trying to defend itself against UV damage. When UV rays hit your skin, your body produces extra melanin – the pigment that darkens your skin tone. This is your skin’s way of building up a barrier. But don’t be fooled: a tan doesn’t mean you’re protected from the dangers of UV exposure. It’s a sign that damage has already occurred.
“The sun emits energy in various forms, including visible light that you can see, infrared radiation that you feel as warmth, and ultraviolet (UV) rays that are invisible and undetectable by touch,” he says.
Different types of UV rays and what they do to skin
Too much sun exposure can be dangerous, warns expert
Image: 123RF
A few weeks ago, a colleague walked into the office and complained about the heat and how being exposed to the sun affected his eyesight at the weekend.
“I had to go and see an optometrist,” he says.
“But there was a warning regarding the heatwave and we were told to stay in cool places and avoid spending too much time exposed to the sun,” I say.
We laughed as he said he had to be outdoors.
Health experts warn against spending too much time outdoors during hot summer days.
I hate summer because my skin reacts to the heat. It itches, gets a rash and brings so much discomfort. I’ve never consulted a doctor to find out what I could use but I’ve always taken allergy tablets to help with this – and it has worked for me.
If I had a magic wand, it would be autumn or winter all year.
While our bodies need a bit of exposure to the sun, too much sun can cause damage.
Reduce your risk of sun damage
So, what are the different types of UV rays?
Ultraviolet A rays (UVA): These rays penetrate the atmosphere with little resistance, meaning most UVA radiation reaches the Earth’s surface. UVA rays are known to accelerate skin ageing, cause eye damage, and weaken the immune system, increasing the overall risk of skin cancer.
Ultraviolet B rays (UVB): While the Earth’s atmosphere blocks a significant portion of UVB rays, the amount that reaches the surface varies based on location, altitude, and season. UVB rays are responsible for sunburn, can contribute to skin ageing, and pose a risk of skin cancer. They can also cause snow blindness, a painful burn to the cornea that temporarily impairs vision and can weaken immune function.
Ultraviolet C rays (UVC): The atmosphere completely absorbs UVC rays, preventing them from reaching the Earth’s surface, making their potential harm negligible.
