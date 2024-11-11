How to handle exam stress and maintain a healthy mind

The last few weeks of exams come with a lot of pressure for pupils and students and may lead to many feeling anxious.
Exam time becomes more difficult due to what one wants to achieve, family expectations and often comparing themselves to their peers.
Hundreds of thousands of pupils and students across the country are sitting for their final exams, and the SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) says it is important for them to rest, reset their minds and create study schedules to avoid burnout.
Most importantly, experts emphasise the crucial role sleep plays in processing information and recalling stuff, among other benefits.
Cyril Ramaphosa Education Trust psychosocial support administrator Meikana Mculwane says: “Anxiety, often linked to a fear of failure or underperformance, can lead to what we call study paralysis.
"While the pressure of matric exams is intense, prioritising mental health is essential. By embracing effective stress management techniques and seeking support from family, teachers and peers, matriculants can navigate this challenging period with resilience and strength.
“This is where learners feel so overwhelmed they procrastinate, struggle to concentrate and experience physical symptoms such as headaches, abdominal pains or migraines. Beyond anxiety, societal pressures from family, teachers and peers can heavily burden learners.
“Many start to equate their self-worth with academic success, further intensifying their emotional struggles. Overachievers may suffer from emotional exhaustion due to extended periods of intense study, leaving them feeling drained and burnt out.”
Sadag recently hosted an online session on handling academic pressure and maintaining a healthy mindset.
“Be smart with your time and energy. Prioritise your study sessions. Focus on areas where you feel less confident but don’t try to tackle everything all at once.
“Create a study schedule that includes short focus study blocks with breaks in between. Set study goals and focus on one topic,” says Sadag.
Mculwane gives these tips:
Practical strategies for managing stress and anxiety: While these challenges seem daunting, learners can take practical steps to manage stress and anxiety, with seeking help being one of the most important. Talking through one’s emotions and recognising the triggers for stress is a proactive step in managing exam pressure.
How to handle exam stress and maintain a healthy mind
It's vital for matriculants to rest, reset their minds to avoid burnout
Learners should reach out to teachers, counsellors, mentors, family or peers for support. It’s important to identify who is supportive and distance yourself from negative influences, which includes limiting time spent on social media.
Balancing academics and mental health: In addition to a well-structured study plan, matriculants should prioritise self-care. Taking time for relaxation and mental rejuvenation is not a luxury but a necessity during this high-pressure period. Engaging in hobbies, spending time outdoors and listening to music can help maintain motivation and reduce stress.
Sleep: It’s another crucial factor that’s often sacrificed in the rush to cram for exams. However, experts recommend at least 7 to 8 hours of sleep per night. Lack of sleep can impair concentration and cognitive function, making it harder to study effectively or perform well in exams. By following a balanced timetable, learners can allocate sufficient time for study while getting enough rest.
Proper nutrition is equally important: Many learners face food scarcity, but it is essential to consume balanced meals, fruits, vegetables, whole grains and proteins can fuel the mind and body. Hydration is another key component of maintaining focus and mental sharpness. Learners may not recognise their mental health struggles until it is too late. Common signs of burnout include procrastination, loss of appetite, insomnia, irritability and feelings of sadness or hopelessness.
Parents and teachers: They play a pivotal role in supporting learners during this stressful time, but they need to strike the right balance. A positive and encouraging approach is key. Parents and teachers should listen without judgment and create safe spaces for learners to express their feelings.
Providing emotional support is as important as academic guidance. Simple acts of encouragement, reinforcing routines, and avoiding unrealistic expectations can make a significant difference. Learners should feel empowered, not pressured. A stable emotional environment can help mitigate feelings of isolation and stress.
The future: While the focus is currently on the exams, matriculants must also prepare for tertiary education. It’s important for learners to start thinking about their future careers and researching their options, which can make them feel confident about the transition ahead.
