Journey of embracing responsibility is an act of self-celebration

Growing up often feels like a begrudging, ongoing lesson in responsibility.
By “growing up,” I mean the undeniable journey into adulthood with countless roles and responsibilities. There’s a tipping point where one realises that every aspect of life, whether it’s tasks, emotional well-being, or even one’s mental health, falls under personal responsibility. The realisation that “everything” is now my responsibility – no exceptions – was shocking and transformative.
In my last piece, I opened up a dialogue around identity, exploring how the positions we take in our social and personal lives shape the different facets of who we are. Today, I want to dive deeper into the theme of responsibility, examining how it integrates with identity and the unique way these two aspects of self shape adult life.
Responsibility beyond buzzwords
In recent years, “responsibility” has taken on buzzword status, similar to the current focus on “accountability.” Both are steps on a path toward maturity that the social world cues us to follow.
We see people around us embracing responsibility, but it’s the subsequent, less obvious accountability step that completes the circle.
It wasn’t too long ago that I fully grasped what it means to be responsible for every aspect of my life, from my laundry to my career, all the way down to my emotional resilience. I remember feeling a pang of regret, questioning whether I had signed up for this level of responsibility. But even as the initial overwhelm set in, I also realised that how we handle responsibility profoundly affects every area of our lives.
Even our reactions, though often impulsive, ultimately become our responsibility. How we respond to frustration and manage our reactions in times of stress – these moments, too, are ours to own. Recognising this fact isn’t easy, yet it reveals something fundamental: the way we carry responsibility is intricately tied to our core values and the ways we understand our position in the world.
The roots of responsibility
The roots of our understanding of responsibility trace back to our earliest environments, particularly our homes and those who guided our initial worldview. Whether consciously or unconsciously, we absorb how those around us deal with daily life, handle conflict, and navigate problem-solving. These primary lessons deeply shape our responses, often forming the invisible scripts that guide us into adulthood.
However, awareness is essential. I believe that understanding the influences that shape our thinking can be a tool for taking responsibility more meaningfully. But here’s the catch: not all environments foster this level of reflection. Often, those raised in marginalised or disenfranchised communities may find their problem-solving and responsibility-taking abilities limited by the constraints of their environment. When survival is the priority, there is little space for exploring the nuances of responsibility.
This is where growing up truly becomes challenging. Each adult has to work with (and often against) these foundational influences, developing personal responsibility even if their upbringing didn’t support it. Regardless of whether your primary social environment encouraged responsible behaviour or not, growing up demands that you rise to the occasion. Taking responsibility for oneself becomes non-negotiable.
Journey of embracing responsibility is an act of self-celebration
It equips us with the tools to fully embrace accountability
Image: 123RF
Growing up often feels like a begrudging, ongoing lesson in responsibility.
By “growing up,” I mean the undeniable journey into adulthood with countless roles and responsibilities. There’s a tipping point where one realises that every aspect of life, whether it’s tasks, emotional well-being, or even one’s mental health, falls under personal responsibility. The realisation that “everything” is now my responsibility – no exceptions – was shocking and transformative.
In my last piece, I opened up a dialogue around identity, exploring how the positions we take in our social and personal lives shape the different facets of who we are. Today, I want to dive deeper into the theme of responsibility, examining how it integrates with identity and the unique way these two aspects of self shape adult life.
Responsibility beyond buzzwords
In recent years, “responsibility” has taken on buzzword status, similar to the current focus on “accountability.” Both are steps on a path toward maturity that the social world cues us to follow.
We see people around us embracing responsibility, but it’s the subsequent, less obvious accountability step that completes the circle.
It wasn’t too long ago that I fully grasped what it means to be responsible for every aspect of my life, from my laundry to my career, all the way down to my emotional resilience. I remember feeling a pang of regret, questioning whether I had signed up for this level of responsibility. But even as the initial overwhelm set in, I also realised that how we handle responsibility profoundly affects every area of our lives.
Even our reactions, though often impulsive, ultimately become our responsibility. How we respond to frustration and manage our reactions in times of stress – these moments, too, are ours to own. Recognising this fact isn’t easy, yet it reveals something fundamental: the way we carry responsibility is intricately tied to our core values and the ways we understand our position in the world.
The roots of responsibility
The roots of our understanding of responsibility trace back to our earliest environments, particularly our homes and those who guided our initial worldview. Whether consciously or unconsciously, we absorb how those around us deal with daily life, handle conflict, and navigate problem-solving. These primary lessons deeply shape our responses, often forming the invisible scripts that guide us into adulthood.
However, awareness is essential. I believe that understanding the influences that shape our thinking can be a tool for taking responsibility more meaningfully. But here’s the catch: not all environments foster this level of reflection. Often, those raised in marginalised or disenfranchised communities may find their problem-solving and responsibility-taking abilities limited by the constraints of their environment. When survival is the priority, there is little space for exploring the nuances of responsibility.
This is where growing up truly becomes challenging. Each adult has to work with (and often against) these foundational influences, developing personal responsibility even if their upbringing didn’t support it. Regardless of whether your primary social environment encouraged responsible behaviour or not, growing up demands that you rise to the occasion. Taking responsibility for oneself becomes non-negotiable.
Intertwining identity and responsibility
At this stage, you may wonder why I am emphasising responsibility alongside identity. I believe the two are inherently connected, operating as parallel processes that reinforce each other. Much like identity, responsibility is a performance, a series of actions that reflect who we are and allow us to progress in our personal and professional lives. Through this lens, responsibility becomes a pathway to furthering personal accountability, a prerequisite for adulthood.
Responsibility also extends beyond day-to-day actions; it exists within the realms of spirituality and purpose. Whether acknowledged or not, each of us occupies a unique space in a cosmic order, equipped with a distinct purpose. The responsibility within spirituality lies in discovering this purpose and committing to actualising it in our lives, holding ourselves accountable to our beliefs, values, and goals.
The adult responsibility: Aligning with purpose
This reflection on responsibility, identity, and growth highlights the intricate web of adulthood, accountability, and spiritual alignment. As we each move forward, it’s essential to recognise that, while our understanding of responsibility is shaped by early environments, we ultimately have the power to define and refine it. As adults, we choose how to carry responsibility and thus how to impact the lives around us.
The journey of embracing responsibility is an act of self-celebration, a testament to our ability to grow and mature. The intertwined nature of responsibility and identity is what allows us to function not just as individuals but as contributors to a shared world. Taking ownership of our thoughts, decisions, and values is a transformative process. It equips us with the tools to fully embrace accountability and align with our purpose, going beyond our immediate goals and connecting with a broader, more spiritually aligned mission.
This journey, while intensely personal, has implications for the collective. Growing up and fully accepting our role within this interconnected universe offers the gift of empowerment. When we consciously commit to responsible self-development, we do more than uplift ourselves, we become agents of positive influence for others.
So, as we move forward, let us consider that responsibility and identity are not isolated ideas but two aspects of self that inform and support each other. Our ability to accept and act on our responsibilities shapes our character, while our evolving identity strengthens our capacity to handle responsibility. Ultimately, embracing these elements can guide us to fulfil our purpose and contribute to a world that needs each of us to show up with authenticity, commitment, and compassion.
Development of traditional medicine needs invested policy makers
Technology is useful in traditional health
Navigating identity, tradition and birthright
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos