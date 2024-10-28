Murray Hewlett, CEO of Affinity Health, gives tips to manage screen time:
Tips to manage screen time and ensure children remain safe
Parents must set clear rules on social media or on streaming services usage
We live in an increasingly tech-dominated world with children as young as under five having access to smartphones.
Most of our time is spent on our phones or tablets.
Unless you have strict rules about your loved ones bringing their phones to the dinner table, you spend time eating in silence while on social media or streaming services.
When you introduce these rules, you’ll find your children sulking or eating as fast as they can to get away from the table and back to their phones.
It is an unending fight.
We’re so attached to our phones that we even take them to bed.
How are you managing this?
“Parents face a difficult balance between allowing kids to enjoy the benefits of digital technology while protecting them from its dangers,” says TCL Communications southern & east Africa & global operator account manager Ernst Wittmann.
“On the positive side, smartphones give children access to a world of educational resources and enable them to keep in touch with friends and families. However, there are also growing concerns about how exposure to technology might affect early childhood development as well as the mental health of kids from toddlers to teenagers.
“Worries about cyberbullying and exposure to age-inappropriate content or misinformation are well-founded. While the research shows mixed results, there is also evidence that overuse of smartphones at an early age can lead to sleep problems, difficulties in communicating and mental health challenges.
“However, many of these concerns can be mitigated through parental supervision and the setting of clear age-appropriate guidelines. Here is what experts recommend in terms of general age-by-age guidelines, with the caution that what works for one child or family might not be the right fit for another.”
Wittmann gives age-appropriate tips to ensure your children are safe on their phones:
Under-fives: Most educationalists and child psychologists recommend limited exposure to screen for children under the age of five. They should not spend more than 30 minutes to an hour a day watching screens, including phones and TVs.
Adults should supervise the content they access, focusing on educational apps or activities like video calls with family. Smartphone use should not replace active play, creativity, or sleep. Most parents won’t give a child their own tablet or phone at this age.
Primary school: At this age, children should not spend more than an hour or two on screens. Content should be educational or interactive apps and kids of this age should not be on social media.
Parents should review apps and games, monitor screen time and establish rules for when and where smartphones can be used (for example, no devices during meals or before bed). They should encourage a balance between screen time and real-world activities, like reading, sports or hobbies.
Preteens: Many parents will consider giving their children a phone of their own at the age of 10 to 12. However, usage should still be monitored and supervised. Depending on the child’s maturity, they might be ready to be introduced to social apps with parental control and guidance.
It’s essential to teach children about how to protect themselves from risks such as scams, cyberbullying, privacy and malware at this age. Parents should set boundaries such as screen-free times during homework or family meals.
Teens: If parents have instilled good smartphone habits in children from a young age, they should be able to self-regulate by the time they reach high school. However, parents should take a non-judgmental and open approach to talking about teens about their smartphone habits.
Dialogue about how, when and why smartphones are used – and risks such as privacy breaches and bullying – can help teens make the most of their phones. This approach builds trust, reinforces responsible habits and empowers teens to make better choices.
Murray Hewlett, CEO of Affinity Health, gives tips to manage screen time:
Set clear rules and boundaries: Establishing clear rules and boundaries regarding screen time is essential. Some effective rules include no screens during meals, no screens one hour before bedtime, limited screen time on school nights, mandatory screen-free family time, creating a balanced schedule, and encouraging a balanced daily schedule that includes physical exercise, homework, chores, reading and screen time.
This helps children understand the importance of time management and ensures that screen time does not dominate their day. Encourage physical activity, encourage your children to play outside in the garden and engage in school sports or other physical activities.
This will reduce screen time and promote physical fitness and social interaction. Be a role model – children often mimic their parents' behaviour. Set a good example by managing your own screen time. Show your children that you value offline activities by engaging in hobbies, reading books, or spending quality time with them without screens.
Use screen time management tools: Various apps and tools can help you monitor and control your child's screen time. These tools can track usage, set time limits, and block inappropriate content. Popular options are: Apple screen time – Allows parents to set daily limits for app usage and schedule downtime.
• Google Family Link – This tool enables parents to manage their child's device usage, approve or block apps and set screen time limits.
• Qustodio – Provides comprehensive monitoring, including screen time limits, app blocking and activity reports.
Encourage offline activities: You should encourage your children to explore offline activities that interest them. This could include arts and crafts, playing a musical instrument, board games, puzzles or gardening.
Designate screen-free zones: Designate specific areas of your home as screen-free zones. For example, the dining room, bedrooms and outdoor areas can be designated where screens are not allowed. This will encourage children to engage in other activities and promote family interaction.
Discuss the content: Take an active interest in what your children are watching or playing. Discuss the content with them and help them understand the difference between educational and non-educational screen time. Motivate them to choose high-quality, age-appropriate content that aligns with your family's values.
Foster social connections: Encourage your children to build social connections through offline interactions. Arrange playdates, family outings, and other social activities that allow your children to interact with their peers in person.
Prioritise sleep: Ensure that screen time does not interfere with your child's sleep. The blue light on the screens can interfere with melatonin production, the hormone that controls sleep. To improve your child's sleep quality, create a bedtime routine that avoids screen use for at least one hour before bed.
