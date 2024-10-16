Medshield ups benefits and reduces co-payments for members in 2025

Medshield Medical Scheme has launched its benefit options and contributions for 2025, building on its Partner for Life offering.

Medshield remains prudent and consistent regarding annual benefit limits and contribution increases. The 2025 benefit offering and relevant contribution adjustments balance affordability, increase members' access to quality healthcare and ensure Medshield remains a viable and sustainable medical scheme, as evidenced by the latest AA- with a positive outlook GCR rating.

“We are a stable organisation that will be around in the long term, with a selection of member-centric benefit plans to cover members' needs as they navigate through life,” says Kevin Aron, principal officer of Medshield Medical Scheme.

“At Medshield, we work together. We unlock real, personalised value for our members. This value proposition reflects our promise to provide genuine support and meaningful experiences across every member interaction. We always have the members' best interests at heart, being their true Partner for Life.”