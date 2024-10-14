Guidelines to keep seasonal allergies at bay

The less common symptoms include shortness of breath.
“If you suffer from asthma as well as hay fever, it is very likely that the seasonal allergy may trigger an asthma attack. Asthma sufferers [should] take extra precautions and carry an asthma pump,” said Hadebe.
“Whatever the cause of your seasonal allergy, it can make you feel miserable. Allergies can leave you feeling drained and exhausted. This is usually because of disrupted sleep due to congestion and sinus issues, decreased productivity at work or school from fatigue and poor concentration, curtailed socialising by avoiding outdoor activities and compromised quality of life for those with asthma, as allergies can worsen respiratory symptoms.
“They can cause significant discomfort, disrupt daily activities and your quality of life.”
Hadebe and Levin said there are over-the-counter (OTC) remedies.
“Your pharmacist can recommend several types of non-prescription medications to help ease your allergy symptoms. Antihistamines are the first line of defence in treating seasonal allergy symptoms. They work by blocking the action of histamine,” said Hadebe.
“Decongestants help to relieve a stuffy nose by shrinking the blood vessels in the nasal passages. However, decongestants may raise blood pressure and should be used cautiously by people with cardiovascular conditions. Nasal sprays can help reduce inflammation in the nasal passages and relieve congestion.
“Eye drops can relieve itching, redness and watery eyes. Using a saline rinse can help flush out mucus and allergens from your nose providing relief from congestion and a postnasal drip. While most seasonal allergies can be managed with OTC treatments, there are times when professional medical advice is needed. You should consider consulting a doctor if symptoms persist despite using OTC medications regularly, you have breathing difficulties, particularly if you have asthma and sinus infections or other complications develop. You experience severe reactions such as hives or swelling after exposure to allergens.”
Hedebe said your doctor may prescribe stronger or more personalised treatment. “Immunotherapy, in particular, can provide long-term relief by gradually desensitising the immune system to allergens. If your seasonal allergies are really bad and nothing else seems to work, your doctor may recommend that you have skin or blood tests to find out exactly what triggers your symptoms.
“This can help determine what steps you need to take to identify which treatments are likely to work best for you. Seasonal allergies are a common but manageable condition,’ said Hadebe.”
“With the right combination of OTC medications, lifestyle adjustments and, in some cases, professional medical advice, you can reduce the impact allergies have on your life. Always pay attention to your body’s response and don’t hesitate to seek medical advice if your symptoms worsen or persist, despite treatment,” Hadebe said.
AFSA’s survival guide to help manage allergies this season:
Keep allergens at bay with regular cleaning: During the pollen-heavy months, maintaining a clean-living space is essential for reducing exposure to allergens like pollen and dust. Regularly cleaning your floors, surfaces and upholstery can help minimise the allergen load in your home.
“Vacuum cleaners with a high efficiency particulate air filter that traps allergens effectively are a must for allergy sufferers as they prevent allergens from recirculating into the air,” said Levin.
“Finding hypoallergenic cleaning products with the AFSA seal of approval (SOA) is recommended because these products are tested to ensure they don’t contain harsh chemicals or irritants that could exacerbate allergy symptoms.”
Image: 123RF
My colleague Darryl and I say “Masego/Mase-G (blessings)” when one of us or a colleague sneezes.
However, we’re only going to say in twice.
After the third sneeze, we say: “Go home”, and then we laugh.
Spring has sprung and it comes with seasonal allergies. Sneezes galore.
Dr Themba Hadebe, clinical executive at Bonitas Medical Fund says millions of people dread this time of the year.
“In fact, around 27% of the world’s population suffer with seasonal allergies twice a year – during spring and autumn.”
So, what are seasonal allergies?
Hadebe said: “Often referred to as hay fever or allergic rhinitis, these are triggered by airborne allergens, which are tiny particles that enter the body through the respiratory system. These particles include pollen released by trees, grass and weeds, mould spores and dust mites.
“When these allergens enter the body, the immune system mistakenly identifies them as harmful and releases chemicals, such as histamine, to fight them off.”
Allergy Foundation of SA (AFSA) CEO and paediatric asthma and allergy division at the Red Cross Children’s Hospital, Prof Mike Levin, said some people experience nasal congestion, itchy eyes or constant sneezing.
Hadebe said other symptoms include sinus pressure, headaches, fatigue, postnasal drip, ear congestion, runny or stuffy nose, coughing or throat irritation.
AFSA’s survival guide to help manage allergies this season:
Keep allergens at bay with regular cleaning: During the pollen-heavy months, maintaining a clean-living space is essential for reducing exposure to allergens like pollen and dust. Regularly cleaning your floors, surfaces and upholstery can help minimise the allergen load in your home.
“Vacuum cleaners with a high efficiency particulate air filter that traps allergens effectively are a must for allergy sufferers as they prevent allergens from recirculating into the air,” said Levin.
“Finding hypoallergenic cleaning products with the AFSA seal of approval (SOA) is recommended because these products are tested to ensure they don’t contain harsh chemicals or irritants that could exacerbate allergy symptoms.”
Wash fabrics with allergy-friendly laundry detergents: Pollen clings to fabrics and house dust mites live in bedding and other soft furnishings. That’s why it’s important to regularly wash your clothes, bedding and other textiles to reduce allergens effectively without using any harsh chemicals and detergents that can damage your skin. By washing your bedding and clothing frequently, you can minimise pollen exposure indoors.
Invest in air purification: Improving the air quality in your home is one of the most effective ways to reduce exposure to pollen and other airborne allergens.
“Air purifiers play a crucial role in reducing indoor allergens like dust mites, and outdoor allergens like pollens that can enter your home,” said Levin. For those dealing with dampness in addition to allergens, dehumidifiers can also help prevent the growth of mould–another common allergy trigger.
“By placing air purifiers in your home, you can ensure cleaner, fresher air and reduce the number of airborne allergens circulating.”
Monitor pollen levels and adjust outdoor activities: Tracking pollen levels can help you plan your outdoor activities and reduce exposure to allergens. Pollen levels tend to be higher in the early morning and late afternoon, so try to avoid outdoor activities during these peak times. You can track daily pollen counts at pollencount.co.za
“On high pollen count days, limit outdoor exposure and wear a mask and sunglasses to protect your eyes and respiratory system. After spending time outdoors, it’s important to shower and change clothes to remove any pollen that may have stuck to your skin or hair.”
Create an allergen-free bedroom: Regularly cleaning and using protective bedding can help create an allergen-free zone.
“Creating an allergen-free bedroom is key to a restful night’s sleep during allergy season.” Bedding should also be washed regularly at a high temperature to kill the mites.
Take care of your skin: Pollen exposure can cause skin irritation, particularly for people with sensitive skin or eczema. Using hypoallergenic emollients can soothe and protect your skin during allergy season.
