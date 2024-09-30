“But, given the strong connection between heart and oral health, it is also important for people to adopt a heart-healthy diet to reduce the risk of both oral and heart disease. It is only through staying informed, and vigilant that people can take simple steps that benefit both their teeth and heart,” says Swart.
Oral health is an important part of preventing heart disease
Food choices significantly impact cardiovascular wellness
Oral health is probably the last thing you’d think could lead to a heart attack.
But it isn’t.
In fact, Natasha Swart, Curaprox oral education manager, says people with gum diseases, also known as periodontal disease, are two to three times more likely to have a heart attack, stroke or other serious cardiovascular events.
“This is why oral health should be taken seriously when thinking about your overall health. In fact, according to the Word Economic Forum’s recent white paper, half of the world's population suffers from oral diseases, which not only affect their daily life but increase the risk of other serious health problems like diabetes, stroke, heart and lung diseases and even some cancers,” says Swart.
“Investing in oral health has certainly been overlooked as a health issue, which is staggering when you consider that it is estimated that oral diseases affect nearly 3.5-billion people. And given that good oral health promotes people’s ability to eat, speak and breathe, we need to address diseases related to this.
“Today we know that poor oral hygiene can cause gum disease (periodontitis), a chronic inflammatory condition triggered by the buildup of plaque and bacteria on the teeth and gum – and inflammation is now also recognised as a key factor in heart disease. When left untreated, this inflammation can spread, releasing substances into the bloodstream that narrow and harden arteries – a hallmark of heart disease.”
Yesterday was World Heart Day, and because oral and heart health are so closely linked, keeping your mouth clean is an important part of preventing heart disease.
“However, most oral health conditions can be avoided and treated in their early stages. Our course, part of a prevention strategy for individuals is to prioritise regular dental checkups and brush at least twice daily – with fluoride-containing toothpaste – as adequate exposure to fluoride is an essential factor in the prevention of dental issues.
“But, given the strong connection between heart and oral health, it is also important for people to adopt a heart-healthy diet to reduce the risk of both oral and heart disease. It is only through staying informed, and vigilant that people can take simple steps that benefit both their teeth and heart,” says Swart.
Affinity Health CEO Murray Hewlett says one of the most powerful tools for maintaining heart health is our diet.
“The National Institutes of Health emphasises that our food choices significantly impact cardiovascular wellness, affecting blood pressure, cholesterol levels and inflammation. Why is diet crucial for heart health? Because the food we eat can play a role in managing the three key factors contributing to heart disease risk: blood pressure, cholesterol and inflammation.
“High blood pressure (hypertension) is a significant risk factor for heart disease as it forces the heart to work harder, leading to heart enlargement and damage to blood vessels.
"Cholesterol is a fatty substance in the blood that can build up in the walls of arteries, leading to atherosclerosis (narrowing of the arteries) and increasing the risk of heart attack and stroke,” says Hewlett.
He adds that chronic inflammation is a “prolonged and persistent inflammation that can damage various tissues and organs, including blood vessels”.
“This ongoing inflammation is a significant risk factor for heart disease. As we celebrate Heart Awareness Month, remember your diet’s influence on cardiovascular health. Incorporating heart-healthy foods into our daily meals and maintaining a balanced eating pattern can help lower the risk of heart disease. Here’s to a heart-healthy future, one meal at a time.”
Swart gives tips on how to keep good oral hygiene:
Maintain good oral hygiene: Brushing twice daily, cleaning in between and regular dental checkups can prevent gum disease, which has been linked to an increased risk of heart disease.
Understand the inflammation connection: Gum disease causes inflammation, which can spread through the bloodstream, so watch out for this.
Watch out for signs of gum disease: Bleeding gums, bad breath and swelling gums are early signs of gum disease. Treating these symptoms early can reduce risks to both oral and heart health.
Limit sugary foods and drinks: Sugary diets contribute to both tooth decay and heart disease. Instead, examine a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables and whole grains to protect your heart and teeth.
Quit smoking: Smoking is a major risk factor for both gum disease and heart disease. Quitting smoking improves both oral health and cardiovascular health.
Manage chronic conditions: Conditions like diabetes can worsen gum disease, which in turn can affect heart health. Managing diabetes and other chronic conditions can help reduce these risks.
Prioritise regular health screenings: Regular dental and cardiovascular screenings will also support early detection of any potential issues. A proactive approach helps ensure your oral and heart health are in check.
Keep your healthcare provider updated: Always tell your dental provider or healthcare about any oral concerns, keeping them updated about the medication you are taking and any heart problems or other health conditions you may be facing.
There are heart-healthy foods one can indulge in, says Hewlett.
“These nutritious choices can lower blood pressure, reduce cholesterol levels and decrease inflammation, helping to maintain a strong and healthy heart.”
Leafy green vegetables: Spinach, kale, and collard greens are packed with vitamin K, which helps protect your arteries and ensures proper blood clotting.
Berries: Strawberries, blackberries and raspberries are full of antioxidants called anthocyanins that defend against oxidative stress and reduce heart inflammation.
Fatty fish: Fish such as salmon, mackerel, sardines and tuna are excellent sources of omega-3 fatty acids. These nutrients help reduce inflammation, lower blood pressure, decrease triglycerides and lower the risk of irregular heartbeats.
Whole grains: Oats, quinoa, brown rice, and whole wheat are high in fibre, lowering cholesterol and reducing heart disease risk.
Nuts and seeds: Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds and chia seeds are loaded with healthy fats, fibre and proteins that help lower bad cholesterol and decrease the risk of heart disease.
Avocados: Rich in monounsaturated fats that are beneficial for heart health. They also provide potassium, which helps manage blood pressure.
Legumes: Beans, lentils, chickpeas and peas offer a great source of fibre and plant-based protein, helping to lower cholesterol levels and serving as a healthy, low-fat meat alternative.
Dark chocolate: It contains flavonoids, which can help lower blood pressure and improve blood flow to the heart and brain.
Green tea: It is abundant in polyphenols and catechins, antioxidants that can help lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.
Garlic: It contains compounds that can help lower blood pressure and reduce cholesterol levels.
