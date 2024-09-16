We just started a new season – Spring.
The importance of detoxing
Hewlett defines detoxification as the process of removing toxins from our bodies.
“Toxins can accumulate from various sources, such as processed foods, environmental pollutants and stress. When toxins build up, they can affect your energy levels, immune system and overall health.
Spring is the season of detoxification – reset your body and mind
‘Benefits will be felt throughout the year’
Image: 123RF
How often do you set out to start exercising and eating right, only to fall off the wagon?
I see you hiding in shame. I’m with you.
But do you remember the famous saying: “It is not how we fall but how we get up that matters”?
Is that not true?
Just two weeks ago, I went out to buy vegetables and stayed away from buying basmati rice because I wanted to start eating clean.
I’ve only cooked once since then because I just don’t get time to do so.
What I usually do is cook on a Sunday if I’m weekend off and Saturdays when I’m working but over the past few weeks, I’ve been feeling exhausted.
All I wanna do is sleep. Well, eat (unhealthy food) and sleep. During the destructive process, I messed up my sleep routine which is not funny.
I’m probably not the only one who is guilty of these unhealthy habits.
But how do we get back to leading healthier lifestyles?
This question hits me all the time and I keep saying to myself, If I do not change my ways, I will get sick or even worse, die young.
Image: 123RF
We just started a new season – Spring.
Yes, it hasn’t really sprung because just last week we were wearing coats as temperatures dropped in parts of the country.
However, the mornings are warmer and so are the evenings, making it easier for a walk, jog or whatever physical activity you like.
Stock up on those vegetables – and actually cook them. Me included. I solemnly swear to be disciplined and do right by my overall health and well-being. You too can do it.
Affinity Health CEO Murray Hewlett helps us explore how spring cleaning for our health can lead to a rejuvenated sense of well-being and increased vitality.
Just as people spring-clean their homes this time of the year, our bodies need that too.
“During Spring, many of us are urged to clean and refresh our homes. But this season isn’t just for tidying up your space – it’s also a great time to detox your body and mind.
“You can refresh and revitalise your entire being by cleaning up your diet, boosting physical activity, prioritising mental detox, supporting your detox with supplements, and embracing nature.
“This spring, take the opportunity to detoxify your life and adopt a healthier, more balanced lifestyle. The benefits will be felt not just now but throughout the year.”
The importance of detoxing
Hewlett defines detoxification as the process of removing toxins from our bodies.
“Toxins can accumulate from various sources, such as processed foods, environmental pollutants and stress. When toxins build up, they can affect your energy levels, immune system and overall health.
“Detoxing helps reset your body, improve digestion, enhance mental clarity and boost energy levels.”
He says the foundation of any good detox is a clean, wholesome diet and exercising.
“Switch to whole, unprocessed foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts and seeds. Water is crucial for flushing out toxins, so drink at least 8-10 glasses daily. You can also include detoxifying beverages like herbal teas (dandelion, ginger and green tea) and infused water with lemon, cucumber or mint.
“Exercise helps increase circulation, which supports the removal of toxins through sweat. Find an activity you enjoy, whether walking, jogging, cycling or yoga. Aim for at least 30 minutes of exercise most days of the week. Try Yoga or Tai Chi to improve physical fitness, enhance mental clarity, and reduce stress. Poses like twists and inversions can specifically aid detoxification by stimulating digestion and circulation. Consider incorporating activities that make you sweat, such as sauna or hot yoga.”
Hewlett says one should prioritise mental detox as “mental clutter can be just as detrimental as physical toxins”.
“Spend a few minutes daily in mindfulness or meditation to improve focus and promote a sense of calm. Take a break from digital devices. Unplugging from screens, even briefly, can reduce stress and improve mental clarity. Consider a no-tech day once a week.
“Another way to mentally detox is to keep a journal. Writing down your thoughts, feelings and goals can help you process emotions, clear mental clutter, and reflect on your personal growth.”
Hewlett also recommends spending more time in nature and that you consult a healthcare professional before taking detox supplements.
“Exposure to natural environments also boosts serotonin levels, improving mood and reducing symptoms of anxiety and depression. Probiotics are great for gut health and vital for detoxifying your body. They keep the balance of good bacteria in your digestive system. Milk thistle is known for supporting the liver by protecting and helping to regenerate its cells, which boosts detoxification.
“Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant that supports your immune system, neutralises free radicals and helps detoxify harmful substances.”
Happy body spring cleaning!
